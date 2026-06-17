Transboundary effort brings major fire under control along Indo-Nepal border

Kolkata, June 17 (IANS) Quick response by personnel of the 41Bn Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) prevented a fire at a market along the Indo-Nepal border from spreading and causing damage to life and property on the night of June 16.

A major fire broke out around 9.35 p.m. at the Bhatgaon Border Market, situated around 100 meters from the Bhatgaon company camp of the 41Bn SSB at Ranidanga in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

Personnel from the camp reacted immediately and rushed to the spot with fire extinguishers, sand buckets and water. They actively participated in firefighting operations, even after fire trucks arrived. The jawans helped in breaking open shutters and gates to allow firefighters access to the blaze.

"A preliminary inquiry at the spot revealed that the fire originated from a gas cylinder explosion in a chicken shop belonging to one Md Noor Alam Quraishi. It was further learnt that a quantity of petrol was also stored within the shop/house premises, which severely aggravated the intensity of the fire," an official said.

"Due to the severity of the blaze, the fire rapidly spread to adjoining establishments, damaging nearly 6-7 nearby shops. The exact extent of the financial loss is yet to be ascertained by the local civil authorities. However, there were no injuries or casualties," he added.

It finally turned out to be a multinational effort with a fire truck from Nepal reaching the spot. Firefighters from neighbouring Bihar also participated in the action.

"While the local fire station was immediately informed over the telephone, a fire truck from the Bhadrapur Municipality, Nepal, led by Havildar Uday Sherpa, along with six fire service personnel, reached the spot and joined the firefighting efforts," the official said.

About 25 minutes later, another fire tender from the Pothiya police station area in Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Bihar - located about 35 km from the site - also arrived and assisted in controlling the blaze.

The fire was successfully brought under control through the continuous and coordinated efforts of all responding agencies after about 50 minutes.

"The SSB was the first responder, and the prompt and courageous response from the jawans prevented the fire from spreading further and minimised overall damage," the official said.

--IANS

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