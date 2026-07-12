5th T20I: Buttler, Brook, Curran star as England beat India by 56 runs, secure 4-0 sweep, number one ranking (ld)

Southampton, July 11 (IANS) India, the reigning world champions, surrendered their top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings after suffering a 56-run defeat to England in the fifth and final match of the series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, as they suffered a 4-0 clean sweep at the hands of the visitors.

The heavy defeat capped off a nightmare time for India in T20Is, as they failed to win a single game after having previously suffered a shock 2-0 sweep against Ireland. Chasing a mammoth target of 258 after a 30-minute traffic-induced delay, Shreyas Iyer's captaincy tenure has now begun with a definitive whimper, leaving the team management with plenty of burning questions in all aspects of the game.

On a sun-baked afternoon, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler roared back to form with a majestic 131 off 64 balls, ending an 18-inning lean patch without a half-century. Alongside Harry Brook, who smashed an unbeaten 95, the duo stitched together a breathtaking 233-run second-wicket partnership, the fourth-highest ever in T20I history, to effectively bat a listless India out of the contest by the halfway mark.

Chasing a monumental target of 258, India’s run-chase got off to a flying start, but ultimately fizzled as they ended up at 201/8 in 20 overs, despite fifties from Ishan Kishan (56) and Tilak Varma (53). With this win, England have climbed to the top of the ICC Men's T20I team rankings, as India suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision to bowl first backfired hugely as Buttler played with angles well and was at his free-flowing best to hit 12 fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 204.69. Brook, despite falling five runs short of his second T20I century, hit four fours and eight sixes in a breathtaking knock.

The duo’s clean hitting meant India’s bowlers were absolutely listless, while their fielding was terrible. India tasted early success when pacer Prasidh Krishna removed opener Phil Salt (6) in the second over, as he was caught by deep backward square leg. However, that remained India's only joy for a major part of the innings as Buttler and Brook decimated the bowling attack with an electrifying partnership.

Brook was the initial aggressor, reaching a fiery half-century off just 19 deliveries, clubbing the Indian pacers and spinners alike. At the other end, Buttler started comparatively slower but shifted gears seamlessly after crossing his fifty in 34 balls.

India’s woes were compounded by a dismal fielding display and dropping multiple regulation catches, including giving a reprieve to Buttler off Axar Patel in the 16th over and dropping Brook twice on three (by Shivam Dube) and 90 (by Kishan). Capitalising on the errors, Buttler brought up a magnificent century off 51 balls with a pulled six off Axar.

The England captain was eventually dismissed by Dube in the 19th over after he completely miscued to mid-off. Dube picked up Jacob Bethell for a duck on the next delivery, but Will Jacks and Brook ensured England crossed the 250-mark. For India, Dube ended with figures of 2-22, while Axar leaked 63 runs in his four overs – the most expensive spell he’s ever bowled in T20 cricket.

India’s response began aggressively, with Sanju Samson (27) smashing Jofra Archer for two boundaries in the opening over. Samson, brought in place of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, kept the momentum going by launching Josh Tongue for two spectacular sixes in the next over.

However, Archer broke the 23-run opening stand in the third over, extracting extra bounce to have Abhishek Sharma (3) caught behind, while Samson (27) fell after slicing to cover point off Sam Curran (3-36).

Skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Kishan and played a brisk cameo of 28 off 16 balls before stepping out to left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, only to slice it to backward point in the 11th over. Despite wickets falling, Kishan anchored one end with his strokeplay and brought up a 30-ball half-century.

His stay was cut short on 56, laced with seven fours and two sixes, when he fell to Adil Rashid, playing his 150th T20I game, courtesy of a sliding catch by Phil Salt. Varma provided some late fireworks by smashing a blistering 24-ball fifty, decorated with four sixes and three boundaries.

Curran derailed any remaining hopes of an Indian fightback by removing Shivam Dube (14) and Suryansh Shedge (7) in quick succession, while Varma was eventually caught behind off Tongue for 53 in the 18th over. Rashid then removed Axar Patel (3) in the final over as India’s forgettable series came to an end after yet another hammering at the hands of England.

Brief scores:

England 257/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 131, Harry Brook 95 not out; Shivam Dube 2-22, Prasidh Krishna 1-38) beat India 201/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 56, Tilak Varma 53; Sam Curran 3-36, Adil Rashid 2-24) by 56 runs

--IANS

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