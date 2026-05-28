TRAI extends vehicle-to-everything consultation comment deadline to June 4

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the last date for submission of written comments and counter‑comments on its vehicle‑to‑everything (V2X) consultation paper to June 4, 2026, and June 18, 2026, respectively, an official statement has said.

The consultation paper on the regulatory framework for vehicle‑to‑everything (V2X) communication was released on April 30, 2026, and the initial deadlines for written comments and counter comments submission had been fixed as May 28, 2026, and June 11, 2026, respectively.

"Keeping in view the requests of a few stakeholders for an extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission," the statement from the Ministry of Communications said.

The comments or counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form, to Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, at advmn@trai.gov.in.

For any clarification or information, Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-20907758, the statement noted.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is a wireless technology that enables vehicles to interact with other vehicles (vehicle-to-vehicle or V2V), infrastructure (vehicle-to-infrastructure or V2I), pedestrians (vehicle-to-pedestrian or V2P), and networks (vehicle-to-network or V2N).

The technology improves road safety and traffic efficiency while aiding autonomous driving by sharing real-time data on location, speed, and surroundings.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing market for connected cars, registering a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in 2024, a recent report by Counterpoint Research said.

The surge in adoption is driven by domestic automakers integrating connectivity features across their vehicle lineups.

Nearly 75 per cent of all passenger cars sold globally in 2024 came with embedded cellular connectivity, up from 71 per cent in the previous year.

The global connected car market saw an overall 8 per cent YoY growth, reflecting the increasing demand for smart mobility solutions.

The report predicted over half of the cars sold globally to feature embedded 5G connectivity by 2028, enhancing vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, faster data transmission, and autonomous driving capabilities.

—IANS

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