Nawazuddin Siddiqui shoots for ‘Tumbbad 2’: It’s going to be a working festival for me

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently busy shooting for the second installment of “Tumbbad” on Eid and shared it’s going to be a working festival for him.

Sharing an update from the shoot, the actor said: “It is going to be a working festival for me. Even on Eid, I am shooting for Tumbbad 2. I am very excited about bringing this character to life as it has multiple layers.”

“Tumbbad” was first released in 2018. The period folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi stars Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, and follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Tumbbad premiered in the critics' week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, the first Indian film to be screened there.

‘Tumbbad 2’ will release on December 3, 2027. The makers in April took to their Instagram and shared the poster with the announcement.

They wrote in the caption, “A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues… Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3. 12. 2027”.

‘Tumbbad 2’ is directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios. The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar.

Nawazuddin first started with minor roles in films such as Sarfarosh, Shool, and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

He first gained recognition for his role in Black Friday and the Gangs of Wasseypur duology. The actor was then seen in films such as The Lunchbox, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Raees, Mom, and Manto

He has also starred in two Emmy-nominated series, Sacred Games and the British McMafia.

--IANS

dc/