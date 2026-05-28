India men's and women's teams gear up for U18 Hockey Asia Cup campaign in Japan

Kakamigahara, May 28 (IANS) After weeks of intensive preparation camps and valuable exposure matches against Australia in Bhopal, both Indian U-18 men’s and women’s teams are aiming to make a strong impression at the the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, which is scheduled from May 29 to June 6, competing against some of Asia’s top young talents.

The men's team, captained by forward Ketan Kushwaha, prepares for the tournament after a month-long training camp at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central Centre at SAI, Bhopal. The team was guided by coaches Sardar Singh and Rajnish Mishra. During their training, they played a four-match series against the visiting Australian U-18 team, achieving one win, one loss, and two draws.

India have been assigned to Pool A in the men's competition, alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Kazakhstan. They will start their campaign against Kazakhstan on May 29, followed by matches against Japan on May 31, Korea on June 1, and Chinese Taipei on June 3. Meanwhile, Pool B includes Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals on June 5, with the final scheduled for June 6.

Speaking ahead of the tournament opener, captain Ketan said, "The team is feeling confident and excited ahead of the Asia Cup. The camp in Bhopal and the matches against Australia helped us improve a lot as a unit and understand the areas we need to work on. We know every match in the tournament will be competitive, but the squad is motivated to give its best and make the country proud."

The women’s team, led by captain Sweety Kujur, will join the tournament following a successful national camp in Bhopal, guided by coach Rani. The camp emphasised enhancing team combinations, sharpening tactical understanding, and increasing match fitness in preparation for the continental competition.

The women’s team participated in a four-match series against Australia during their preparations and concluded it with a confidence-boosting win.

In Pool A, the women’s team start their campaign against Malaysia on May 30, followed by matches against Korea on May 31 and Singapore on June 2. Pool B features China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals on June 5, with the final set for June 6.

Captain Sweety expressed confidence in the team’s preparations and said, "The entire squad is excited to finally begin the tournament. We have trained really hard over the past few weeks and the Australia matches gave us important match exposure before the Asia Cup. The team has developed strong understanding during the camp and everyone is eager to perform well."

Schedule – India U-18 Men’s Team (Timings in IST)

May 29- India vs Kazakhstan – 09:30 am

May 31- India vs Japan – 1:30 pm

June 1- India vs Korea – 3:30 pm

June 3- India vs Chinese Taipei – 1:30 pm

Schedule – India U-18 Women’s Team (Timings in IST)

May 30- India vs Malaysia – 05:30 am

May 31- India vs Korea – 05:30 am

June 2- India vs Singapore – 09:30 am

--IANS

vi/bc