Narayani Shastri recalls scary health scare after severe abdominal pain lands her in hospital at 2 AM

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Narayani Shastri on Wednesday opened up about a sudden health scare that left her rushing to the hospital in the middle of the night.

Sharing a video on her social media account, the actress revealed how she experienced unbearable abdominal pain around 2 AM and initially mistook it for gas-related discomfort.

In the video, Narayani said, “Hi guys, so last night was a very scary time for me. Around 2 o’clock in the night, I got heavy-duty maddening pain in my abdomen. I thought it was gas because it was not in a particular place, it was in an area. So I struggled with mint and ajwain and everything I had, and it was just increasing and increasing.”

She further shared that by morning, her husband Tony had to rush her to the hospital as the pain became unbearable.

She further added, “They gave me a very heavy painkiller because I was doubling down in pain. I was fainting. All my CT scans and blood reports came clean, there was no problem at all. So I came home and thought what else could it be. I realised maybe my navel had shifted, so I did some exercises and now I am feeling so much better. All hail Yoga!”

Narayani further also mentioned that the experience taught her how sometimes what we assume about our health to be serious can turn out to be something entirely different. She also thanked everyone who took care of her and assured her fans that she is recovering well now.

For the uninitiated, Narayani Shastri has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades.

She is known for popular shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Piya Ka Ghar’, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Laal Banarasi, Phir Subah Hogi and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. Over the years, she has built a strong fan following with her performances across television and digital platforms.

The actress had earlier also spoken about waiting for good work opportunities and choosing meaningful roles over quantity. Despite being selective about projects, Narayani continues to stay connected with her fans through social media updates and candid glimpses from her personal life.

---IANS

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