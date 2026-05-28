He doesn't want give a damn about any bowler: Jurel reveals Sooryavanshi's mantra behind explosive batting

New Chandigarh, May 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel expanded on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's mindset, saying the teenage batting sensation's mantra is "he doesn't give a damn about the bowler".

Powered by Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock of 97 off 29 balls, including five fours and 12 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 334.48 and backed by early strikes from Jofra Archer, RR clinched a huge 47-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Sooryavanshi tore into the SRH bowling attack, sending the ball to all corners of the ground to give the Royals a blistering start. He needed just three deliveries to clear the ropes for the first time, taking on SRh skipper Pat Cummins in the opening over and never easing off from there. The 15-year-old looked unstoppable, dispatching the likes of Cummins, Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain for sixes with remarkable ease.

"The best thing about Vaibhav that I have noticed is that he doesn't plan anything. Because he practises a lot and he always backs himself. That's what he does every time he goes out and plays. The best thing about him is that he backs himself. He doesn't even have a shadow of doubt that 'I am not able to do it'" Jurel said in post match presser.

Sooryavanshi's seventh maximum in the fourth over took him past Chris Gayle’s record of 59 sixes - the most by any batter in a single IPL season - while his eighth maximum helped him race to a 16-ball half-century, which is the joint-fastest fifty in IPL playoffs. He hammered five more sixes after reaching his fifty and looked set to threaten another Chris Gayle landmark - the fastest IPL century, off just 30 balls.

However, his breathtaking knock ended in heartbreak when an attempted upper cut off Hinge’s delivery resulted in a mistimed shot towards deep third, where he was safely caught

"When we go to an academy, we're told, 'Don't watch the bowler, watch the ball'. As 17-year-olds, we always watch the bowler, (and think) he's a big name. But really, he just watches the ball. That's all. His mantra is 'I don't want give a damn about any bowler'" he added.

--IANS

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