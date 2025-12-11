TPL Season 7: Gujarat Panthers register first win; Mumbai Eagles gain momentum on Day Three

Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Yash Mumbai Eagles and Gujarat Panthers registered wins on the third day of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 as the first half of the day witnessed incredible action at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Mumbai Eagles and Hyderabad Strikers got the proceedings underway on the third day. Carole Monnet got the Strikers off to an ideal start with a 16-9 win against Riya Bhatia in the Women’s Singles match. However, Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha fought back with a 15-10 win against Carole Monnet and Vishnu Vardhan in the Mixed Doubles.

In the Men’s Singles category, Damir Dzumhur registered his first win of the tournament, overpowering Pedro Martinez 16-9. The duo of Vishnu Vardhan and Pedro Martinez did clinch a 13-12 against Damir Dzumhur and Niki Poonacha, but it wasn’t enough as Yash Mumbai Eagles prevailed 52-48.

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Panthers battled it out against Rajasthan Rangers. In the Women’s Singles, Ekaterina Kazionova registered a commanding 16-9 win against Nuria Brancaccio. Ekaterina Kazionova then teamed up with Dhakshineswar Suresh in the Mixed Doubles, clinching a 13-12 win against the pair of Nuria Brancaccio and Anirudh Chandrasekar, putting Rajasthan Rangers in the driver’s seat.

In the Men’s Singles encounter, two top 50 players went head-to-head. Alexandre Müller, ranked 46 in the world, delivered a clinic to win 17-8 against world no. 26 Luciano Darderi. Alexandre Müller and Anirudh Chandrasekar won 14-11 against Dhakshineswar Suresh and Luciano Darderi in the Men’s Doubles, completing a 52-48 comeback win for Gujarat Panthers, giving them their first win this season.

The Tennis Premier League is Asia's biggest tennis league, showcasing India’s top talent alongside international tennis stars. Supported by tennis legends like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO of SG Pipers), along with Bollywood icons such as Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, TPL brings together sports, entertainment, and business leaders in a unique blend of competition and engagement.

