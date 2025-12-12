December 12, 2025 2:10 PM हिंदी

Khushbu Sundar calls Rajinikanth: God's favourite child!

Khushbu Sundar calls Rajinikanth: God's favourite child! (Photo Credit: Khusbhu/X)

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Politician, producer and actress Khushbu Sundar, who wished Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth a happy birthday on Friday, has called the actor, "God's favourite child".

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for actor Rajinikanth, with whom she has acted in a few films, the actress wrote, "Happiest birthday to the one and only Superstar of Indian cinema, Padma Vibhushan Thiru @rajinikanth avi. God’s favourite child. Blessed in abundance. A man who tells us nothing can stop you if you have the dedication, patience, perseverance, humility, and never say no attitude, anything is achievable. You are an institution Sir. Love you."

Khushbu was not the only one to greet the Superstar. Scores of people including several celebrities from across the country greeted Rajinikanth as he ushered in his 75th birthday.

One of Tamil cinema's iconic stars, Kamal Haasan, who is also producing one of Rajinikanth's upcoming films, greeted his dear friend and fellow star on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 75th birthday. He wrote, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth"

Taking to his X timeline to greet Superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday, ace director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Happy 75 Thalaivaaa. Wishing you good Health and lots n lots of Happiness.... Keep inspiring and Entertaining us for many many more years to come.... Thanks for making our life beautiful. Love you Forever!! #Happy75Thalaivaa #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Actor Harish Kalyan too was among the first to greet Rajinikanth. In his wish, Harish Kalyan wrote, "I was just five when I first watched #Baasha, and a part of me is still living in that moment. Thank you Thalaiva for inspiring me and millions across generations. You’re the one & only Superstar. Love you. Happy Birthday to the Style Samrat & the Mastermind @rajinikanth sir."

Wishes continue to pour in for Rajinikanth, who has completed 50 years in the film industry. To mark Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, his blockbuster film 'Padayappa' is to be re-released on Friday.

