Mohanlal thanks Rajinikanth for inspiring generations with his values, strength, & extraordinary spirit

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Mollywood sensation Mohanlal wished peace, good health, and boundless joy to superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday.

Mohanlal thanked Thalaiva for serving as an inspiration for generations with his impressive values, strength, and extraordinary spirit.

Sending his warm wishes to Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday, the Malayalam star wrote on his X (Previously known as Twitter), "Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy. @rajinikanth (sic)."

Mohanlal was recently seen playing a special cameo in Rajinikanth's "Jailer". He essayed the role of Thalaiva's friend, a gangster named Mathew.

According to the sources, Mohanlal joined the sets of Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel "Jailer 2".

While there is no official confirmation regarding the dates, sources say that Mohanlal filmed for a couple of days from December 2 for Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial.

Coming back to Rajinikath's birthday, several prominent names from across the country used social media to share lovely wishes for Thalaiva.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and wrote, “On the special occasion of Mr. Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, best wishes to him. His acting prowess has captivated multiple generations; it has earned widespread acclaim. His cinematic creations have spread across diverse characters and styles, leaving a lasting imprint. Completing 50 years in the film world is a notable highlight of this year. I pray for his long and healthy life.(sic)"

Another legend in the Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan, also celebrated Rajinikanth's '75 years of a remarkable life and 50 years of legendary cinema', with a special post on the micro-blogging site.

"75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth (sic)," Haasan wrote.

