WHO refutes US CDC's claims on vaccines and autism, reaffirms there is no link

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Reaffirming that there is no link between vaccines and autism, the World Health Organization (WHO) has refuted the recent claims made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The WHO conducted a new analysis after the CDC under President Donald Trump last month changed its long-held stance and claimed that the consensus that vaccines don’t cause autism is not “an evidence-based claim”.

“The WHO global expert committee on vaccine safety has found that, based on available evidence, no causal link exists between vaccines and autism spectrum disorders (ASD). The conclusion reaffirms WHO’s position that childhood vaccines do not cause autism,” the global health body said in a statement.

As per the CDC, “studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.” It added that “studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities”.

To counter this, the WHO’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS), established in 1999, analysed evidence based on 31 primary research studies, published between January 2010 and August 2025.

The experts focused on the relationship between thiomersal-containing vaccines and ASD, and the association between vaccines in general and ASD.

“The data from multiple countries strongly supported the positive safety profile of vaccines used during childhood and pregnancy, and confirms the absence of a causal link with ASD,” the WHO said.

The Committee also assessed the review of potential health risks associated with vaccines with aluminium adjuvants, drawing on studies conducted from 1999 through March 2023.

In addition, it reviewed a recent large cohort study analysing nationwide registry data of children born in Denmark between 1997 and 2018.

“The available high-quality evidence shows no association between the trace amounts of aluminum used in some vaccines and ASD, supporting the ongoing use of vaccines with aluminium adjuvants,” the UN health body said.

“Following its review, GACVS reaffirms its previous conclusions from 2002, 2004, and 2012: vaccines, including those with thiomersal and/or aluminium, do not cause autism,” the statement added.

The WHO, meanwhile, advised all national authorities to rely on the latest science and ensure vaccine policies are grounded in the strongest available evidence.

“Global childhood immunisation efforts represent one of the greatest achievements in improving lives, livelihoods, and the prosperity of societies. During the past 50 years, childhood immunisation has saved at least 154 million lives,” the WHO said.

--IANS

rvt/