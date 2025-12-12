Saumya Tandon: Working opposite Akshaye Khanna was an absolute treat

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Even with a short screen presence, Saumya Tandon says she is genuinely touched by the love she’s getting. The actress went on to pen a heartfelt note for the entire team of the “cult film”.

Taking to Instagram, Saumya shared a string of images from the sets of the film in her look as Ulfat.

She wrote: “Ulfat for you!. It’s absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation for my part in #Dhurandhar. It wasn’t a long screen time, but so many of you told me the character made an impact and that means the world. I genuinely didn’t expect this response.”

The actress credited filmmaker Aditya Dhar for the love she is getting.

“He had told me I would make a mark, and he wrote the scenes with such clarity and depth. Every character is beautifully etched out, and his vision lets everyone shine. Thank you for making me a part of this cult film,” she mentioned.

Heaping praise on Akshaye Khanna, who played Rahman Dacait in the film, she said: “Working opposite Akshay Khanna was an absolute treat. I’ve always admired him, and I learnt so much on set. I truly feel we make a great pairhoping we get to create that magic again.”

She tagged Ranveer Singh as “pure gold.”

“@ranveersingh, you are pure gold. You’ve delivered one of your best performances, and I hope this is yet another beautiful beginning for you. Love always,” wrote the actress.

Saumya concluded the post by saying: “@shashwatology, your music was pure magic, can’t imagine the film without that soul-stirring soundtrack. Thanks for this one @mukeshchhabracc , @ipankajr thanks so much. @duttsanjay @actormaddy @rampal72 @saraarjunn @danishpandor @therakeshbedi , every one of you was fantastic.”

“Thanks @smriti.schauhan for dressing me with so much love and perfection. Thank you for having me. #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @officialjiostudios @b62studios.”

Dhurandhar also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

--IANS

dc/