TPL Season 7: Delhi Aces dominate as Mumbai Eagles edge SG Pipers in thrilling Day Two

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (IANS) GS Delhi Aces and Chennai Smashers kicked off the action in another round of closely-fought contests as the players returned to the charcoal-coloured court on Day two of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on Wednesday. Delhi Aces dominated the match and defeated Chennai Smashers 56–44 in the league match.

The day began with the Women’s Singles clash between Sofia Costoulas and Irina Bara. Costoulas, who had delivered a strong performance on day one, continued in the same vein. The 20-year-old Belgian controlled the rallies from the baseline, showcased a powerful backhand, and displayed notable patience throughout the exchanges. Her consistency guided GS Delhi Aces to a 17–8 win, giving them the ideal start.

She then teamed up with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the Mixed Doubles category, continuing her winning run with a hard-fought 14–11 victory against Irina Bara and Rithvik Bollipalli. Both Costoulas and Jeevan brought great energy to the court. Riding that momentum, GS Delhi Aces registered another dominant 16–8 win in the Mixed Doubles that followed, strengthening their grip on the tie.

In the Men’s Singles category, Billy Harris faced Dalibor Svrcina in a tightly-contested encounter. Svrcina, who had been in strong form coming into the tournament, pulled things back for Chennai Smashers with a narrow 13–12 win. Svrcina/Bollipalli won the game 14-11. However, with the overall points tallied, the GS Delhi Aces pairing of Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the Men’s Doubles category secured the tie 56–44, sealing a convincing victory for the Delhi side.

SG Pipers Bengaluru took on Yash Mumbai Eagles in the second match of the evening. In the Women’s Singles, Riya Bhatia delivered a commanding performance to hand the Eagles an early advantage with a 17–8 win against Shrivalli Bhamidipaty. She then partnered with Niki Poonacha in the Mixed Doubles to face the SG Pipers pair of Bhamidipaty/Bopanna. The Bengaluru duo continued their unbeaten run, securing a 14–11 victory through composed play and sharp coordination at the net.

In the Men’s Singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan faced Damir Dzumhur and delivered a composed performance to get the better of world number 57. Playing as the marquee player for SG Pipers Bengaluru, Ramkumar sealed a 15–10 win to put his team back in control.

In the Men’s Doubles, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna took on Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur, with the Yash Mumbai Eagles pair edging out a tight 13–12 win. Their narrow victory proved decisive, as the Eagles sealed the tie 51–49 overall.

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) is Asia's biggest tennis league, showcasing India’s top talent alongside international tennis stars. Supported by tennis legends like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO of SG Pipers), along with Bollywood icons such as Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, TPL brings together sports, entertainment, and business leaders in a unique blend of competition and engagement.

--IANS

bsk/