‘All my hard work is paying off’: Maitlan Brown looks forward to making international debut for Aus

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Maitlan Brown is eager to make an impact at the WACA Ground this week, but even if she doesn’t earn a maiden international cap in the one-off pink-ball Test against India, starting on Friday in Perth, the pacer is determined to embrace her return to the Australian fold.

The 28-year-old was brought into the squad as a late replacement after Kim Garth was sidelined with a quad injury. It marks Brown’s first inclusion in an Australian squad since 2021, recognition for a strong domestic season in which she has consistently impressed with her pace.

"It's been so exciting", Brown told the Scoop Podcast shortly after arriving in Perth on Tuesday. "Getting the phone call – when I saw (national selector) Shawn Flegler's name pop up on my phone, you know there's something going on when 'Flegs' calls. It's just so nice to feel like all my hard work is really paying off and I'm super proud. Whether I play or not, I think it's an awesome opportunity regardless and I'm just so excited to be back in and among the group,” she added.

Competition for a place in the playing XI remains stiff. Brown is expected to be in contention alongside established quick Darcie Brown, who is not related, and teenage left-arm seamer Lucy Hamilton, who made her ODI debut last weekend.

Having been informed in January that she was on standby for the Test, Brown ensured she maintained her workload and match readiness in anticipation of a possible call-up.

“I was told before this tour that I was on standby, so I've training and making sure that my loads are pretty high, just in case I ended up getting the call up. (If selected) I just kind of have to go into this Test match backing all the physical prep that I've done in the preseason and then this season as well,” Brown said, saying she felt prepared if selected.

The multi-format series is currently in the hosts' favour, who are leading 8-4. While India won the three-game T20I series 2-1 to go 4-2 up in the series, Australia went on to beat the World Champions 3-0 in the three-match ODI series to earn six points and take a lead over the visitors.

Australia will win the multi-format series if they manage to either draw or win the Test. If India emerge victorious in the pink-ball Test, the series will be levelled 8-8 and the trophy will be shared between the two nations.

--IANS

vi/