June 08, 2026 2:38 AM हिंदी

Daman: Tourists make a beeline for summer holidays, dub it 'mini-Goa'

Daman: Tourists make a beeline for summer holidays, dub it 'mini-Goa'

Daman, June 7 (IANS) The Union Territory of Daman, located adjacent to Gujarat, has become a top hotspot for tourists. Large numbers of visitors are thronging the area to spend their summer holidays. One could see a huge turnout of people even as the summer peaks in the month of June.

Braving the scorching heat prevailing across the region, people are visiting Daman's beautiful beaches to enjoy the cool weather and recreation. They could be seen enjoying their holidays with their families at various spots, including Devka Beach and Jampore Beach. The beauty, cleanliness, and safe environment of the beaches have turned out to be major attractions for visitors.

The tourism surge in Daman assumes significance because it was recently visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects.

In his address, PM Modi also compared Daman to Singapore, stating that the territory is advancing rapidly in the fields of tourism and development.

Many tourists here, sharing their experience, echoed PM Modi’s assessment.

They said that Daman is emerging as 'Mini Goa,' proving to be an excellent, safe, and entertaining tourist destination that is also budget-friendly.

Tourist Khushbu Mahida said, "It was very hot back home, but the atmosphere here is pleasant. PM Modi recently visited and spoke about the development here; that prompted us to plan this trip. We have come here with our family for the first time."

"We have visited Goa, and this place is nothing short of a 'mini-Goa.' The infrastructure and cleanliness here are excellent. It offers DJ nights, attractive lighting, and various adventure activities—all at a budget-friendly price,” she further said.

Speaking to IANS, tourist Kalpesh Baria noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport here just a few days ago, which has given a significant boost to local tourism.

“Devka Beach and Jampore Beach have seen impressive development. The nightlife here is fantastic, and we thoroughly enjoyed it. I believe visiting this place is affordable and offers a far better experience than Goa," she remarked.

--IANS

mr/uk

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