Tottenham Hotspur to face Newcastle Utd in South Korea

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have announced that their men’s first team will face Newcastle United in Korea this summer as part of the 2025 Coupang Play Series. The North London club announced last week that they will be visiting Korea during their pre-season tour of Asia, where they’ll be participating in the Coupang Play Series for a third time.

It has now been confirmed that this season’s Carabao Cup winners, Newcastle, will be their opponents in what is their debut appearance in the tournament, organised and promoted each year by Coupang and Pitch International.

Spurs, after a horror domestic campaign that saw them finish one spot above the relegation zone in 17th place, provided some relief for their faithful by defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the final of the Europa League to end their 17-year trophy drought.

This will be the Spurs' fifth visit to Korea, where the Club is regarded as the country’s best-supported overseas team, given their skipper is Son Heung-Min, one of the greatest players to represent Korea in European football.

As is Club tradition, players and staff will be engaging with their fans, supporting good causes, and celebrating local culture throughout their time in Korea.

The trip is a part of their mission to deepen engagement with communities across Asia and promote health and well-being, as well as with additional partners in the region.

Alongside this, the Club’s Global Football Development coaches will deliver a renowned technical programme for local young players and coach education workshops, showcasing the authentic training methods developed within the Club’s Academy, helping young players to reach their full potential.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, will play matches in South Korea for the first time in the club's history this summer.

Eddie Howe's men will head to South Korea for two highly anticipated games where they will face a K-League Select XI, followed by the all-Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

