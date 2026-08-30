August 30, 2026 4:46 PM हिंदी

Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement for Iliman Ndiaye; Richarlison to return to Everton

Iliman Ndiaye (File photo)

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, while their forward Richarlison is heading back to the Merseyside club. The deals are, however, not linked to each other.

Ndiaye's move to Spurs would give a shot in the arm for Roberto De Zerbi's side as he is set to play alongside new signings Omar Marmoush and Savio.

A report in The Athletic confirmed that Spurs have reached an agreement over the Senegal winger, who had three years on his existing terms with Everton. Meanwhile, Richarlison has been asked by the Spurs manager to leave.

"Richarlison, I don’t know. He said too many times he wants to leave," De Zerbi said after his team's 2-0 loss to Newcastle. "Danso came to me two days ago, and he said he wants to leave. Pape Sarr (said) the same, but he suffered a small injury. He is almost ready to train," he added.

Meanwhile, Manchester City were also reportedly interested in roping in Ndiaye from Everton, but it seems that they will have Cody Gakpo from Liverpool, as the Dutch international has also expressed his desire to move to Enzo Maresca’s side.

Ndiaye came to Everton from Marseille in 2024 for GBP 15million. He has made 73 appearances for the club and has scored 17 goals. The Brazilian international, Richarlison, has been with Spurs since 2022 after moving from Everton in a deal that was worth GBP 60m. He has made 134 appearances for Tottenham and has scored 32 goals.

Spurs recently roped in the Brazilian forward after having an eye on him for a year, having registered their interest in him last summer. The forward reflected on the deal, stating that this presents him with a "wonderful opportunity" to join Spurs as the transfer window nears its deadline. "It's taken a while, but I'm very happy to be here," Savinho said in a statement from Spurs.

"It's a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world. As soon as I spoke to the Head Coach, I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together as a team."

--IANS

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