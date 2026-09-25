September 25, 2026 11:49 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff remembers S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on seventh death anniversary, says ‘always in our hearts’

Jackie Shroff remembers S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on seventh death anniversary, says ‘always in our hearts’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff remembered legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on his seventh death anniversary on Friday.

Paying tribute to the late singer with a heartfelt post on his social media account, Jackie shared a picture of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam recording at a studio, and wrote, “Always in our hearts! June 4, 1946 and September 25, 2020.”

For the background music, Jackie chose “Hum Na Samjhe The”, the soulful song sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam for the 1993 film Gardish which featured Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia.

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, fondly known as SPB, passed away on September 25, 2020, at the age of 74 after complications related to Covid-19. His career spanned more than five decades, during which he recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages.

The singer had a strong particularly significant association with Hindi cinema in the late 1980s and 1990s era of Bollywood. He became popularly recognised as the iconic playback voice of Salman Khan in films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

His memorable songs include “Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate” and “Dil Deewana” from Maine Pyar Kiya, “Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai” from Saajan, “Pehla Pehla Pyar” from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, “Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali” from Maine Pyar Kiya, “Yeh Haseen Wadiyan” from Roja, “Hum Bane Tum Bane” and “Tere Mere Beech Mein” from Ek Duuje Ke Liye, “Sach Mere Yaar Hai” from Saagar and “O Priya Priya” from Dil

For the uninitiated, SPB's contribution extended beyond playback singing as he also worked as an actor, music composer, dubbing artiste, television presenter and film producer.

He won the National Film Award six times and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2021.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi highlights ‘Make in India’ impact across sectors

PM Modi highlights ‘Make in India’ impact across sectors

Karthik Subbaraj: 'Dorothy' is the most emotional story I have told so far! (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/X)

Karthik Subbaraj: 'Dorothy' is the most emotional story I have told so far!

Anil Kapoor gives a glimpse of his ‘favourite cardio friend’

Anil Kapoor gives a glimpse of his ‘favourite cardio friend’

Alia Bhatt embraces cabaret avatar in SLB's Love & War poster after Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged first look

Alia Bhatt embraces cabaret avatar in SLB's Love & War poster after Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged first look

‘Exceptional performance’: PM Modi hails India’s mixed 4x400m relay team for Asian Games silver

‘Exceptional performance’: PM Modi hails India’s mixed 4x400m relay team for Asian Games silver

Ramandeep Yadav: Grateful I got Kinnu, who is very different from Rajjo (Photo: Ramandeep Yadav/Instagram)

Ramandeep Yadav: Grateful I got Kinnu, who is very different from Rajjo

Asian Games: India women beat Japan 3-1 to march into hockey semifinals

Asian Games: India women beat Japan 3-1 to march into hockey semifinals

'Pistol shooters redeemed well with gold...': NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh

'Pistol shooters redeemed well with gold...': NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh

India’s roads sector in execution-intensive phase in FY27, states key driver: Report

India’s roads sector in execution-intensive phase in FY27, states key driver: Report

Anupam Kher recalls working with Mushtaq Khan, remembers him as ‘a very simple man’ with a ‘great sense of humour’

Anupam Kher recalls working with Mushtaq Khan, remembers him as ‘a very simple man’ with a ‘great sense of humour’