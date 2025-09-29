September 29, 2025 12:41 AM हिंदी

Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter

Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter

Raipur, Sep 28 (IANS) In a major breakthrough for security forces, top Maoist commander Shravan Madkam, alias Vishwanath a.k.a. Budhram Punem, was killed in an on-going encounter between Maoists and police forces in the Tiarpani forests of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

The operation, which began on Sunday, is being jointly conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elisela confirmed the death of Shravan, who served as the Secretary of the Sitanadi-Ravas Coordination Area Committee.

Alongside him, two other Maoists — Rajesh alias Rakesh Hemla, commander of the Nagari Area Committee/Gobra LOS, and Basanti Kunjam alias Hidmen PM, a member of the Mainpur-Nuapada Coordination Protection Team — were also neutralised.

The encounter unfolded in the hilly forest terrain near Chhindkharak village under the Kanker police station area, close to the Dhamtari-Odisha border.

A subsequent search operation led to the recovery of the bodies of two male and one female Maoist, along with a cache of weapons including an SLR, a .303 rifle, a 12-bore rifle, and other Maoist materials.

The three deceased Maoists carried a combined bounty of Rs 14 lakh. Shravan alone had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, followed by Rs 5 lakh for Rajesh and Rs 1 lakh for Basanti.

Elisela said that the joint team launched the operation based on intelligence inputs about Maoists’ movement in the central forest region of Kanker.

The encounter is still underway, with security forces continuing their combing operations in the dense forest area.

This development marks a significant blow to Maoist operations in the region, especially with the elimination of Shravan, a high-ranking figure in the Sitanadi Area Committee.

Authorities believe the operation will disrupt coordination among Maoist factions operating along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. Security has been tightened in surrounding districts, and further reinforcements have been deployed to ensure complete area sanitisation.

The police have reiterated their commitment to eliminating Maoist influence and restoring peace in the affected regions.

--IANS

sktr/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

‘Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

'Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run in Iceland

Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run in Iceland

Families of TN stampede victims share ordeal

Families of TN stampede victims share ordeal

Vanishing silver, Britain's debate and India's drain

Vanishing silver, Britain's debate and India's drain (From the Archives)

Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture

Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture

Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav takes four as India bowl out Pakistan for 146

Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav takes four as India bowl out Pakistan for 146

Mouni Roy drops a cute childhood pic dressed as a Bengali bride on her birthday

Mouni Roy drops a cute childhood pic dressed as a Bengali bride on her birthday

Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter

Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter