Tom Holland’s all suited up as ‘Spider-Man’ for ‘Brand New Day’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The makers of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” have shared Hollywood star Tom Holland’s glimpse as the web-slinging superhero.

The newly released poster shared on Sony Pictures Instagram page features Holland’s Peter Parker with the Spider-Man suit hidden beneath his hoodie, symbolising the hero is still here to protect everyone.

The poster serves as a powerful reminder that while “the world has forgotten Peter Parker,” he hasn’t forgotten them. The makers have also released a special featurette that offers glimpses of the making of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.

Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city, a full-time Spider-Man, but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film has Holland reprising his role alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman in pivotal roles.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres on July 31 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, first released in 2022. It was directed by Sam Raimi and had Tobey Maguire in the pivotal role. It also featuredWillem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Cliff Robertson, and Rosemary Harris.

The plot follows the timid teenager Peter Parker, who gains superhuman abilities after being bitten by a genetically engineered spider. He adopts the masked persona "Spider-Man" and begins to fight crime in New York City, facing the malevolent Green Goblin in the process.

The film was followed by two sequels, both directed by Raimi: Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3. Maguire and Dafoe later reprised their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Over the years, there have been 10 films on the web-slinging superhero with Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland playing different Peter Parkers. It also has two critically acclaimed animated films starring Miles Morales.

--IANS

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