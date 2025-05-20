May 20, 2025 12:13 AM हिंदी

Tamil Nadu records lowest murder rate in 12 years

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu recorded its lowest number of murder cases in over a decade in the year 2024, a development the State police attributed to a series of proactive and sustained law enforcement measures.

According to data released by the State Police Headquarters, the number of murders fell to 1,563 in 2024, the lowest in the past 12 years.

An analysis of long-term crime trends revealed that murder cases in the state had gradually increased between 2017 and 2020, peaking at 1,745 in 2019. However, from 2021 onwards, the number of murders has steadily declined year on year.

The trend has continued into 2025, with only 120 murder cases reported per month on average till April, a further drop from 130 monthly cases recorded in 2024, and a significant decrease from the 161 monthly average in 2012.

The police noted a sharp decline in overall “bodily offences,” which include murder and hurt cases, in 2024 as compared to 2023.

A notable reduction was also seen in rowdy-related murders, which had been a concern in previous years. Officials said that while passion-driven crimes stemming from sudden provocation or personal disputes remain difficult to prevent, targeted strategies to tackle rowdyism have yielded significant results.

Among the key initiatives was the fast-tracking of pending criminal cases against known offenders. In 2024 alone, 188 such cases were identified and prosecuted, leading to the conviction of 242 rowdies.

Of these, 150 were sentenced to imprisonment of 10 years or more, the highest number of long-term convictions for rowdies in the past 12 years. The momentum has continued into 2025, with 376 cases placed under close supervision.

As of April this year, 52 cases have ended in conviction involving 87 history-sheeters. The Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) has also played a critical role, officials added. Between 2021 and 2025, the unit issued 4,460 life threat alerts, which helped avert 326 potential murders.

The police said the continued emphasis on monitoring, intelligence gathering, and targeted action against known offenders would remain central to efforts to ensure public safety across the state.

--IANS

aal/dan

