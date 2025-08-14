August 14, 2025 1:51 AM हिंदी

Akash Deep’s career is an inspiration for all young players, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Akash Deep’s career is an inspiration for all young players, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Patna (Bihar), Aug 13 (IANS) Indian pacer Akash Deep on Wednesday met Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari at the BCA office here. The BCA president lauded Akash Deep for his performance during the England tour.

During the interaction, the BCA President and the Indian pacer discussed his cricketing journey, his hard work, and his recent performances in the England tour. The BCA president praised Akash Deep’s dedication, perseverance, and consistent improvement, stating that he is a matter of pride not only for Bihar but for the entire country.

The 28-year-old Akash Deep recently featured in three of the five Tests and played a key role in India's win in Birmingham and London. The BCA president, Rakesh Tiwari, said Akash Deep’s career serves as an inspiration for every young player who dreams big despite limited resources.

"Akash Deep’s career is an inspiration for all young players who dream big despite having limited resources. He said that Akash Deep remained focused on his goals even in difficult circumstances and has now made his mark at the international level," said Rakesh Tiwari, President, Bihar Cricket Association.

"International performances of players like Akash Deep not only serve as a guide for aspiring cricketers but also open new avenues for Bihar cricket," he added.

The BCA president said that the apex body of cricket in Bihar is continuously striving to provide better training, facilities, and opportunities to players from the state so that more players can bring glory to Bihar on national and international platforms in the future.

Akash Deep, cap 313, made his Test debut against England on February 23, 2024.

He was named in Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy squad for India, against England, in 2025. Although he was not picked in the first Test, he played a crucial role in the second, in place of Jasprit Bumrah. He achieved his maiden 10-wicket haul with 4 in the first innings and 6 in the second, helping India.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'Tehran' movie Review: Explosive thrills, global stakes, and John Abraham like never before

'Tehran' movie Review: Explosive thrills, global stakes, and John Abraham like never before

Akash Deep’s career is an inspiration for all young players, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Akash Deep’s career is an inspiration for all young players, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Shillong Lajong to start quarterfinal proceedings against Indian Navy FT at the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Shillong on Saturday.

134th Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong to start QF proceedings against Indian Navy on Saturday

'Uninhibited and unchained': Jwala's 130-km dash puts India’s wildlife corridor to test

'Uninhibited and unchained': Jwala's 130-km dash puts India’s wildlife corridor to test

Shivam Khajuria shares anecdote from lunch breaks on ‘Anupamaa’

Shivam Khajuria shares anecdote from lunch breaks on ‘Anupamaa’

Newcastle snaps up Thiaw as Ramsey deal moves closer

Football: Newcastle snaps up Thiaw as Ramsey deal moves closer

ECI sets Aug 21 deadline for Bengal govt to take action against four errant election officers

ECI sets Aug 21 deadline for Bengal govt to take action against four errant election officers

Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth for 'bringing his vision to life through him'

Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth for 'bringing his vision to life through him'

Tragedy struck, but PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana gave us a way forward: Beneficiary

'Tragedy struck, but PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana gave us a way forward'

Chhattisgarh: Two top Maoist commanders carrying combined bounty of Rs 35 lakh neutralised in (Lead)

Chhattisgarh: Two top Maoist commanders carrying combined bounty of Rs 35 lakh neutralised (Lead)