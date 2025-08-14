Football: Newcastle snaps up Thiaw as Ramsey deal moves closer

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Newcastle United bolstered their defense with the signing of German international Malick Thiaw from AC Milan in a deal worth a reported 34.5 million pounds (46 million U.S. dollars) on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old centre-back is Newcastle's third major summer signing following the arrival of winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton, reports Xinhua.

Thiaw said manager Eddie Howe convinced him to join despite Newcastle's challenging transfer window, which has seen ongoing speculation about top scorer Alexander Isak's future and failed pursuits of forwards Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko. Ekitike joined Liverpool, while Sesko signed for Manchester United.

"The manager showed me his vision for me and for the club, which is really exciting," Thiaw said in a club statement. "Newcastle speaks for itself - it's a big club with passionate fans, I can't wait to meet at St James' Park."

Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, according to multiple reports.

According to a report by The Athletic, Isak has no intention of playing for Newcastle again. Having been training away from the squad, Isak regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.

As per reports, Liverpool made an offer in the region of 110 million pounds, but their approach was instantly turned down by Newcastle United, who are said to be looking for close to 150 million pounds.

Isak played a huge role in Newcastle’s solid season, with 27 goals across 42 games in all competitions, and secured UCL football for next season, while also ending the team’s trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup.

In other Premier League moves, Bournemouth signed French defender Bafode Diakite from Lille as a replacement for departed centre-backs Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez.

--IANS

bsk/