Chhattisgarh: Two top Maoist commanders carrying combined bounty of Rs 35 lakh neutralised (Lead)

Raipur, Aug 13 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in Chhattisgarh’s ongoing anti-Maoist campaign, security forces on Wednesday neutralised two senior Maoist leaders - Vijay Reddy and Lokesh Salame - in a fierce gunfight in the forested “Banda Pahad” region near Karekatta village in Manpur-Mohla-Ambagarh Chowki district.

The encounter, which took place near the Kanker border, is being hailed as a significant success in the state’s intensified crackdown on left-wing extremism.

Speaking to IANS, Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh said: “The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of high-ranking Maoist cadres in the area. A joint team comprising the District Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) surrounded the forest zone at around 5 pm on Wednesday, when the Maoists opened fire, the forces also retaliated, and after a prolonged exchange of fire, both were neutralised. Once the gunfire subsided, the bodies of Reddy and Salame were recovered along with an INSAS rifle, a .303 rifle, and other materials used by the Maoists. The security forces are combing the area to search for more bodies of Maoists that have been recovered.”

Vijay Reddy, 55, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM) and carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh.

“Lokesh Salame, 40, a resident of Rajnandgaon district, was a divisional committee head with a reward of Rs 10 lakh. Both were key figures in the Rajnandgaon-Kanker-Border division and had been involved in planning and executing multiple attacks over the years. Their presence had instilled fear across villages in Manpur, Madanwada, and Sitagaon police station areas,” the officer told IANS.

The forest zone where the encounter occurred has long served as a strategic stronghold for Maoist operations, including training camps and weapons caches.

The official revealed that the area was being used by Company No. 5 of the CPI (Maoist) and had become a safe haven for top commanders. This operation is part of a broader campaign that has seen 229 Maoists neutralised in Chhattisgarh this year alone, with 208 of them in the Bastar division.

Despite challenging terrain and monsoon rains, security forces continue to press forward, determined to dismantle the insurgent network and restore peace in the region.

--IANS

sktr/dan

