Shivam Khajuria shares anecdote from lunch breaks on ‘Anupamaa’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Shivam Khajuria, who essays the role of Prem in the superhit television show ‘Anupamaa’, is having a gala time on the sets of the show.

The actor spoke with IANS, and said that lunch breaks on sets are like a picnic as the entire unit gathers like school kids with their tiffin boxes, swapping bites and laughter.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “My favourite part of every day is stepping into a scene - that moment when the lights come up, the cameras roll, and I get to work alongside some of the best talent in the industry”.

He further mentioned, “There’s an unspoken magic in those moments, and when you’re immersed in it, time doesn’t just fly, it disappears. And then there’s lunch, our little breather in the middle of the storm. We gather like school kids with our tiffin boxes, swapping bites and laughter, recharging before diving right back into the beautiful chaos of storytelling”.

With ‘Anupamaa’ entering a high-voltage track, Shivam’s portrayal of Prem is proving to be a driving force in keeping viewers emotionally invested. His ability to balance subtlety with raw emotion continues to make him one of the standout performers in the current storyline.

Earlier, Shivam had spoken up about the emotional journey behind his tattoos. For the actor, each design etched on his skin isn’t just body art, it’s a symbol of memories, struggles, and stories that have shaped who he is today.

Talking about his tattoos, Shivam shared, “Each tattoo has a personal story and emotional weight. The Mom and Dad tattoo is a forever bond—something that roots me and reminds me where I come from. The ‘God is greater than the highs and lows’ piece represents my spiritual mindset. It’s my anchor during both the best and worst days. And Bajrangbali—he’s more than a deity to me. He’s strength, faith, and fearlessness. This tattoo is my spiritual armour”.

--IANS

aa/

