'Tigerians Roar' from Hridhu Haroon’s ‘Texas Tiger’ released; First single is a musical carnival and a dance extravaganza!

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) The makers of director Selvah Kumar Thirumaran's upcoming film, 'Texas Tiger', featuring actor Hridhu Haroon, best known for his performances in critically acclaimed films like 'Mura', 'All We Imagine As Light', and 'Thugs', in the lead have now released 'Tigerians Roar', the first single from the film, mucht to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The song features lyrics by Kelithee, Thamizh Aadhavan and Aa.Pa.Raja, with vocals by Kelithee and Thamizh Aadhavan. Osho Venkat has composed the music for the song.

From the very first beat, 'Tigerians Roar' unfolds as a vibrant collage of visual spectacle, infectious rhythm and captivating choreography. The dynamic percussion and layered instrumentation further amplify the song’s celebratory mood, while Osho Venkat’s composition gives the track its distinctive musical character.

Written and directed by Selvah Kumar Thirumaran, Texas Tiger has been produced by UK Squad, with Balaji Kumar, Parthiban Kumar, Selvah Kumar Thirumaran and Sujith as producers. The film stars Hridhu Haroon, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Rohini Molletti, Anthony Daasan, Sachana Namidass, Ramesh Thilak, Parthiban, Wafa Khatheeja, Peter K, Samyuktha Shanmuganathan and others.

The technical team comprises Osho Venkat as music director, Vishnu Mani Vadivu as cinematographer, Praveen Antony as editor and K.B. Nandhu as art director.

The film has triggered huge interest in audiences ever since the makers released a title teaser some months ago.

The teaser begins with women's groups staging a protest demanding that the songs of Texas Tiger (Hridhu Haroon) be removed from the Internet as they had objectionable content for lyrics.

Present at the same venue where the women are protesting is a group of young men calling themselves 'Tigerians'. They say they are fans of the musician and back him.

As a constable tries to clear the fans, Texas Tiger makes an entry, climbs atop the police van and voluntarily wears a garland of slippers that women activists were looking to make him wear in the hope that it will leave him ashamed. He, however, takes it in his stride much to the surprise of the women.

Sources close to the unit have told IANS that the film will be a fun, musical entertainer which was sure to appeal to all kinds of audiences.

--IANS

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