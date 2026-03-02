March 02, 2026 10:21 AM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff’s 36th b'day gets extra love as dad Jackie Shroff shares 'cub' moments

Tiger Shroff’s 36th b'day gets extra love as dad Jackie Shroff shares 'cub' moments

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) As action hero Tiger Shroff turned 36 on Monday, his father Jackie Shroff marked the occasion with a heartfelt gesture, sharing a handful of adorable, unseen baby pictures of his “cub” on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff shared a heartwarming series of photographs tracing son Tiger's journey from being a baby to adulthood.

The images capture tender moments from Tiger’s childhood to more recent frames of him confidently standing beside his father at work. A few pictures also feature the young actor with his late grandparents and sister Krishna Shroff.

Overwhelmed at how quickly his son has grown, Jackie chose to forgo a caption altogether, letting a simple red heart emoji convey what words could not.

Tiger made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014. He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War.

He tasted failure with big-budget actions films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Baaghi 4. He has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2018 and 2019.

His last film was Baaghi 4 directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series.

It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Gold, silver prices jump 3 pc as safe haven demand grows amid Israel-Iran war

Gold, silver prices jump 3 pc as safe haven demand grows amid Israel-Iran war

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian PM Mark Carney, hails commitment towards strengthening ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian PM Mark Carney, hails commitment towards strengthening ties

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is grateful for doing what she ‘absolutely’ loves

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is grateful for doing what she ‘absolutely’ loves

Chris Hemsworth shares his mantra to years-long marriage

Chris Hemsworth shares his mantra to years-long marriage

Akshay Kumar calls Tiger Shroff his ‘younger brother’ in heartfelt birthday note

Akshay Kumar calls Tiger Shroff his ‘younger brother’ in heartfelt birthday note

Soha Ali Khan voices concern for children: There’s no alternative to peace

Soha Ali Khan voices concern for children: There’s no alternative to peace

Sensex, Nifty drop over 1 pc over heightened Middle East tensions

Sensex, Nifty drop over 1 pc over heightened Middle East tensions

Australia add uncapped duo Trenaman, Brown to squad for one-off Test against India

Australia add uncapped duo Trenaman, Brown to squad for one-off Test against India

Middle East conflict, security of stranded Indians reviewed in CCS meet

Middle East conflict, security of stranded Indians reviewed in CCS meet

Nargis Fakhri says her ‘brain is on high alert’ in Dubai amid Middle East tensions

Nargis Fakhri says her ‘brain is on high alert’ in Dubai amid Middle East tensions