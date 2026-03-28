Tibet recognition blocked by China's diplomatic and economic leverage: Report

Brussels, March 28 (IANS) The non-recognition of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) stems not from a lack of claim by Tibet but from China’s coercive and economic capacity, which renders such a claim “diplomatically untenable”.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s enduring voice underscores that moral legitimacy can persist amid political silence. Tibet may never find recognition in the halls of the United Nations, yet it continues to resonate in the conscience of humanity, a report mentioned.

“In the annals of international diplomacy, recognition is the currency of sovereignty. Yet no state has ever formally recognised the Central Tibetan Administration as a legal government. The reason is not a lack of internal legitimacy. The CTA is a functioning exile administration with democratic elections and institutions. The reason is the iron grip of realpolitik. To recognise the CTA would be to challenge the People’s Republic of China’s territorial claims, a step no government has been willing to take given Beijing’s economic leverage and geopolitical weight," a European Times report detailed.

“This silence is not accidental. Under international practice, recognition of governments in exile has precedent, from the Polish government during World War II to Kuwait’s exile government in 1990. Such recognition has generally depended on the prospect of restoration. In Tibet’s case, China’s consolidation of control and its permanent seat on the UN Security Council severely limit that possibility. States therefore avoid recognition not because the CTA lacks internal legitimacy but because the costs of defying Beijing are prohibitive,” it added.

According to the report, China’s consolidated control and its permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) severely constrain the possibility of recognition. The nations withheld recognition not because "the CTA lacks internal legitimacy but because the costs of defying Beijing are prohibitive".

Yet, the Dalai Lama occupies a distinct space beyond this diplomatic impasse, welcomed globally not as a head of state but as a Nobel laureate, spiritual teacher, and voice of Tibetans in exile.

"This distinction allows governments to acknowledge Tibet's cultural and moral cause without triggering China's retaliatory machinery. Beijing can pressure states to avoid official dealings with the CTA, but it cannot erase the Dalai Lama’s stature as a religious leader whose teachings on compassion and nonviolence resonate across cultures," the European Times report mentioned.

Highlighting the paradox, the report added, "The CTA embodies Tibet’s political aspirations but remains constrained by non-recognition. The Dalai Lama, by contrast, wields soft power that no decree from Beijing can extinguish. His moral authority ensures that Tibet remains present in global consciousness, even as its political institutions are denied formal standing."

--IANS

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