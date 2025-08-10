August 10, 2025 1:09 PM हिंदी

Three wounded in shooting at New York's Times Square

New York, Aug 10 (IANS) Three people were injured in a shooting at Times Square, said the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

All the injured were hospitalized and in stable condition, said an NYPD spokesperson. A 17-year-old boy was held in custody and a firearm was recovered, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saturday's shooting occurred at around 1:20 a.m. East Time (0520 GMT) at the intersection of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in the city's heavily touristed district.

Videos on social media show people running away from the scene after the shooting, while the police were surrounding a vehicle and attending to the wounded lying on the ground.

A suspect has been reportedly taken into custody and is being questioned. No charges have been pressed so far. More details are awaited.

The incident came days after July's deadly shooting in a Manhattan office tower, which left four people dead.

Earlier on July 28, 2025, a gunman killed four people and injured six others before shooting himself dead inside an office building in Manhattan, New York City.

The 27-year-old gunman named Shane Tamura opened fire around 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) and died from "an apparently self-inflicted injury," CNN reported. The information was later confirmed by Mayor Eric Adams.

Earlier, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X, "At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized."

One of the victims was an off-duty New York Police Department officer, while the other three were civilians, local media reported.

--IANS

int/rs

