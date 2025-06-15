Ahmedabad plane crash: Three more bodies recovered from wreckage, toll rises to 270

Ahmedabad, June 15 (IANS) In the ongoing search and recovery operation following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, three more bodies were found, including that of a young woman believed to be a flight crew member.

The body was discovered trapped in the tail section of the aircraft, which had crashed into the BJ Medical College mess area, and was retrieved with the help of iron cutters.

Two additional charred bodies were recovered from the rooftop debris nearby.

Authorities believe the young woman found in the aircraft's tail section was part of the Air India cabin crew. Her body is currently undergoing identification through a combination of DNA matching and personal effects found at the site. Families of crew members have been informed and are being called in for verification.

With these latest recoveries, the official death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash has risen to 270.

However, authorities warn that the number may increase as several passengers remain unaccounted for. At a press briefing, Additional Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Rajnish Patel, confirmed that DNA samples of 31 deceased passengers have been successfully matched so far. Of these, 12 bodies have already been handed over to the grieving families for final rites.

DNA identification remains a challenge due to the intense heat generated during the crash, which significantly degraded biological samples. Over 36 forensic experts have been working around the clock, using scientific methods to match the DNA of the deceased with samples collected from their relatives.

Officials explained that each sample goes through multiple layers of verification and, in some cases, the analysis is repeated due to insufficient DNA material. The identification process can take up to 72 hours, depending on the condition of the remains.

Meanwhile, tensions flared at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as relatives of victims demanded quicker handover of bodies. Frustrated families questioned delays in the process, with some urging officials to call in additional medical personnel from other districts or even states if necessary. “We understand your pain, but DNA matching is mandatory,” the hospital staff explained. “Only after completing the forensic process can we release the bodies. It takes time.”

Preparations are underway in Rajkot for the last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the passengers on board. After the DNA confirmation, his family is expected to travel from Gandhinagar to Rajkot for the funeral. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Purushottam Rupala visited the Rupani residence again on Sunday to console the bereaved family.

