Eklavya Sood had sleepless night after reading Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Bengal Files' script

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Eklavya Sood, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘The Bengal Files: Right to Life’, has shared that he couldn’t sleep the whole night after reading the script of the film.

Eklavya Sood is known for his portrayal of Harsh Nokewal in the streaming show ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’, and is now stepping into a pivotal role in ‘The Bengal Files: Right to Life’, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Speaking with IANS, the actor shared his thoughts on the film. He said, “Being part of The Bengal Files has been one of the most enriching, meaningful, and overwhelming experiences of my career. As an actor, you’re always searching for stories that matter, ones that challenge you and resonate deeply”.

He further mentioned, “When I first read the script, it left a lasting impact. I couldn’t sleep that night; it dares to confront one of the darkest, most forgotten chapters of India’s history.I feel deeply honoured to bring Amar’s story to life in a film that not only educates but also stirs the conscience. It's both a responsibility and a privilege”.

‘The Bengal Files: Right to Life’ is touted to be a historical drama, and marks the final chapter of the acclaimed ‘Files’ trilogy of the director. The film focuses on the 1946 Calcutta Killings, a haunting and underrepresented chapter in India’s pre-independence history. Eklavya essays the role of Amar, a character symbolic of conscience, courage, and the cost of silence.

Known for his detailed character work and sensitivity on screen, Eklavya has reportedly immersed himself in historical research and emotional prep to do justice to the intensity of the subject. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar.

‘The Bengal Files: Right to Life’ is set to arrive in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

