ISRL Season 2 sees 50 pc hike in rider registration with record 155 entries

Pune, June 19 (IANS) Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league, has attracted a record-breaking 155 riders registering for the next season, which is over 50 percent growth from Season 1.

With riders hailing from 21 countries across six continents, the 2025 roster showcases a powerful blend of world champions, rising stars, and homegrown Indian talent.

From India, top performers like Ikshan Shanbhag and Rugved Barguje, who stood out in Season 1, reaffirm ISRL’s commitment to nurturing Indian racing talent.

Greg Aranda (France) – 6X German Supercross Champion, Anthony Bourdon (France) – Vice Champion, French SX1, Maxime Desprey (France) – French MX & SX Champion, Justin Starling (USA) – AMA SX veteran with 106 main events, Alexander Fedortsov (USA) – 2025 SMX Next AMA National Champion and Luke Clout (Australia) – AMA SX top 5, World Supercross Championship rider are the globally renowned supercross athletes who are joining the league for the first time.

Matt Moss (Australia) – 9X Australian Champion, ISRL Season 1 450cc Champion, Jordi Tixier (France) – MXON World Champion, Reid Taylor (Australia) – ISRL Season 1 250cc International Champion, Lorenzo Camporese (Italy) – 5x Italian SX/MX Champion are the returning international stars.

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder of ISRL, said, “Supercross in India is clearly on a sharp growth trajectory, and this year’s volume and quality of rider registrations reflect that momentum. The fact that we’ve attracted some of the most respected international names alongside every major Indian Supercross rider is a reflection of the trust we’ve built globally."

John Short, USA (Top 10 AMA SX), who will be racing at ISRL for the first time, shared, ”I’ve competed in leagues in various countries, and when I saw what the ISRL accomplished in Season 1, I knew I wanted to be part of it. I'm excited to race in India and connect with fans and athletes from around the globe. Back home in the U.S., we do a lot of Supercross, so I feel like my skills are polished and I’m ready to see how I stack up against some of the best international talent."

As the rider registrations are officially closed for Season 2, the final list of registered riders will now be reviewed by team owners ahead of the Mega Auction, which will determine franchise rider line-ups.

