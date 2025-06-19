ISL schedule hasn't been shared that's why not in the domestic calendar: Source

June 19, 2025 6:47 PM हिंदी

ISL schedule hasn't been shared that's why it has not been included in the domestic calendar by All India Football Federation (AIFF): Source

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has released its 2025-26 competition calendar with no mention of the country’s premier football league. This omission has raised eyebrows across the Indian football ecosystem, with clubs, players, and fans left speculating about what comes next.

An AIFF source, speaking to IANS, confirmed that the ISL has not been included in the federation’s calendar because its organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), have yet to provide a schedule. “The scheduling of the ISL is done by the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). Currently, they have not shared the schedule with us, which is why it’s not on the calendar,” the source stated.

The uncertainty stems from the fact that the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and FSDL — the Reliance-Star joint venture that operates the ISL — is set to expire in December 2025. As of now, the agreement has not been renewed, and no concrete resolution has emerged from the discussions initiated earlier this year.

In April, the AIFF Executive Committee established an eight-member task force to examine the future of the MRA; however, no final decisions have been made.

Adding to the complications is the pending Supreme Court verdict on the revised AIFF Constitution, which has created further administrative gridlock. “We are all waiting for the Supreme Court decision as of now regarding the new AIFF Constitution. Currently, it is all up in the air,” said the source.

The impasse has already begun to affect club operations. Several ISL clubs have not finalised their pre-season schedules, casting doubts over their participation in the Durand Cup — India’s oldest football tournament.

“A few ISL clubs have not decided when to start their pre-season training as well, which puts their participation in the Durand Cup in doubt, which they have communicated to the organisers. The Durand Cup will still go ahead, and the teams will be replaced,” sources confirmed.

The AIFF's revised domestic calendar now opens with the Durand Cup in July 2025, followed by the Super Cup in September. Traditionally, the Super Cup was held at the end of the ISL season, but with the league’s future hanging in the balance, the tournament has been moved up.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

