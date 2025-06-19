June 19, 2025 6:47 PM हिंदी

I play a CBI officer in Kuberaa, says Nagarjuna

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Nagarjuna, who plays one of the leads along with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in director Sekhar Kammula's eagerly awaited entertainer 'Kuberaa', has now disclosed that he plays a CBI officer in the film.

During a media interaction, the actor, who was asked about his character in the film, said, "I play a middle class person. I will be seen in the character of a CBI officer. My character finds itself in the midst of a conflict of whether to do good or bad."

Stating that his character had many shades, Nagarjuna praised director Sekhar Kammula saying the director had written his character wonderfully well.

"It is a character that has a good scope for a shuttle performance," he said.

Responding to another question on why he had chosen to do a multi-starrer, the acting ace said, "To come up with good stories, stars have to work together. I have done many films before. My father (ANR) NTR garu, Krishna garu, Shobhan Babu garu... all these people have done many films together."

The actor also admitted that he had always wanted to work with director Sekhar Kammula. "We all know about his films from the time he made 'Anand'. I like his films a lot. His stories have a socially relevant point," he pointed out.

Apart from Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika, 'Kuberaa' will also feature Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. The film is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his recent releases.

‘Kuberaa’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

The film has been cleared for release with a U/A certificate. The version that has been cleared for release has a run time of 181 minutes (Three hours and one minute). 'Kuberaa' is slated to hit screens worldwide on June 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

