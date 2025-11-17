This is how Ananya Panday relives her ‘whole childhood’

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday recently shared a nostalgic post, taking a trip down memory lane to relive her entire childhood.

Through her heartfelt old memories, the Student of the Year 2 actress reflected on the moments that shaped her early years. On Monday, Ananya took to her Instagram stories and posted an image of a big shoe house. Alongside the image, the actress simply wrote, “Omg my whole childhood!!!” Ananya Panday shared a picture of a giant shoe-shaped house, which is used as a playground for children’s activities.

Going by her post, it appears that the actress herself enjoyed playing there during her childhood. Notably, Ananya often shares posts cherishing her old memories.

Last month, on her father Chunky Panday's 63rd birthday, she posted a rare and unseen picture from her childhood days. The image featured a young Chunky posing with his wife, Bhavana Panday, and Ananya, while his younger daughter, Rysa, rested in his arms. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Chunky looked effortlessly stylish, and little Ananya looked adorable with a bright smile. She accompanied the post with the caption, “Happy birthday papa.”

On the work front, the 27-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.” Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and is slated for a theatrical release on 25th December.

The film also brings Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday back together, as they are set to rekindle their sizzling on-screen chemistry. The duo was previously seen sharing the screen in “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” This isn’t Kartik’s first collaboration with director Sameer Vidwans. They had earlier teamed up for the 2023 film “Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Ananya is currently busy shooting for her next project, “Chand Mera Dil,” in which she stars alongside Lakshya.

