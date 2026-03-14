March 14, 2026 8:12 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha is suffering from 'Prankophobia' says husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha is suffering from 'Prankophobia' says husband Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are one of the most chaotic duos of Bollywood. These two do not miss even a single opportunity to pull pranks on one another. But now it seems like all this joking around has left Sonakshi with a constant fear.

The 'Heeramandi' actress seems to be always tense about what husband Zaheer might do next. An example of Sonakshi's 'Prakophobia' can be seen in their latest social media feed.

The video uploaded on Instagram features Sokanshi entering the house. However, she stops at the gate, suspecting something is not right.

Seeing he has the camera on, she even asks Zaheer, "What are to doing?", to which he replies, "Nothing, just come".

Still not fully convinced, Sonakshi keeps on asking, and Zaheer continues to tell her that he has not done anything.

Sonakshi even takes a quick look around to check if everything is ok while standing at the door.

As Zaheer says, "Trust me", the 'Dabangg' actress makes it clear that she does not trust him.

Seeing Sonakshi so paranoid, Zaheer bursts into laughter.

"Prankophobia ho gaya hai yaaaaar (sic)," he captioned the video.

Aside from pulling pranks at each other's expense, Sonakshi and Zaheer also flaunt their romantic side on social media.

In February, Sonakshi uploaded a video of herself grooving in the car with Zaheer on a peppy number.

Sonakshi was seen enjoying the "V.I.P" song by Garry Sandhu and Shiva Choudhary, with Zaheer, who was behind the wheel.

"Our ghedi our ruleeeeezzzzz #majormissing (sic)", read the caption.

Zaheer reacted to the post with a couple of laughing with tears emojis.

After dating for almost 7 years, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a civil wedding.

On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in "Jatadhara", where she shared screen space with Sudheer Babu. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

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