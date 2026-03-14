March 14, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn reacts to Akshay Kumar joining 'Golmaal 5': Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye

Ajay Devgn reacts to Akshay Kumar joining 'Golmaal 5': Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially commenced the shoot for the latest instalment of his much-appreciated laughter ride "Golmaal 5".

However, this time the fun will be even crazier as joining the familiar faces such as Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu, is Akshay Kumar.

In the announcement video, Akshay was seen donning a bold look for his next. Teasing him, Ajay jokingly remarked, “Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye (He does not leave any franchise)".

If the reports are to be believed, Akshay will be seen as the antagonist in "Golmaal 5".

Wishing Rohit on his birthday, Akshay expressed his excitement to become a part of the crazy family in his latest Instagram post that read, "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty...On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin (sic)."

The video unveiled by the makers opened with crew members preparing the set before introducing the cast as they arrived for the shoot.

Things get a little exciting as we see Sharman Joshi, who will be returning to the 'Golmaal' franchise after nearly two decades.

Refreshing your memory, Sharman was seen as the original Laxman in the first instalment, "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited" back in 2006.

Sharing the video of the 'Golmaal' cast on his birthday, Rohit wrote on the photo-sharing app, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Saptak Talwar and Dhruv Sheoran share the top spot after round three of DP World PGTI’s Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: PGTI

Saptak Talwar, Dhruv Sheoran share the top spot after round three of PGTI event

Global groups urge Bangladesh govt to release critically ill, imprisoned freedom fighter

Global groups urge Bangladesh govt to release critically ill, imprisoned freedom fighter

India’s decision to stick with Sanju Samson in top three worked out really well, says Ricky Ponting

India’s decision to stick with Samson in top three worked out really well, says Ponting

Sonakshi Sinha is suffering from 'Prankophobia' says husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha is suffering from 'Prankophobia' says husband Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Ali Agha officially reprimanded by International Cricket Council, handed one demerit point for Code of Conduct breach during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Photo credit: ICC

Salman Agha officially reprimanded by ICC, handed one demerit point for Code of Conduct breach (ld)

Varun Tej-starrer Korean Kanakaraju's final schedule gets underway in Korea (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Varun Tej-starrer Korean Kanakaraju's final schedule gets underway in Korea

Shias, Ahmadiyyas, Hazaras — Pakistan fails to protect minorities amid growing sectarian violence

Shias, Ahmadiyyas, Hazaras — Pakistan fails to protect minorities amid growing sectarian violence

Ajay Devgn reacts to Akshay Kumar joining 'Golmaal 5': Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye

Ajay Devgn reacts to Akshay Kumar joining 'Golmaal 5': Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye

CBI grills Anil Ambani's son for 2nd day in Rs 228 crore RHFL fraud case

CBI grills Anil Ambani's son for 2nd day in Rs 228 crore RHFL fraud case

Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, and Ambekar Meetei reach finals at World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

Chandrika, Gunjan, Joyshree, and Ambekar reach finals at World Boxing Futures Cup