Ajay Devgn reacts to Akshay Kumar joining 'Golmaal 5': Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially commenced the shoot for the latest instalment of his much-appreciated laughter ride "Golmaal 5".

However, this time the fun will be even crazier as joining the familiar faces such as Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu, is Akshay Kumar.

In the announcement video, Akshay was seen donning a bold look for his next. Teasing him, Ajay jokingly remarked, “Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye (He does not leave any franchise)".

If the reports are to be believed, Akshay will be seen as the antagonist in "Golmaal 5".

Wishing Rohit on his birthday, Akshay expressed his excitement to become a part of the crazy family in his latest Instagram post that read, "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty...On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin (sic)."

The video unveiled by the makers opened with crew members preparing the set before introducing the cast as they arrived for the shoot.

Things get a little exciting as we see Sharman Joshi, who will be returning to the 'Golmaal' franchise after nearly two decades.

Refreshing your memory, Sharman was seen as the original Laxman in the first instalment, "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited" back in 2006.

Sharing the video of the 'Golmaal' cast on his birthday, Rohit wrote on the photo-sharing app, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

--IANS

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