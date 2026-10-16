October 16, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

This is fight to save democracy, one should be prepared for any consequences: INDIA Bloc on speculation over Dipke's detention

This is a fight to save democracy; one should be prepared for any consequences: INDIA bloc on speculation of Abhijeet Dipke's detention (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) As Delhi Police reached the house where Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying, amid speculation that he would be detained by the cops ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march, leaders of the Opposition said on Friday that in the fight to save democracy one should be ready for any consequences, and that they support his stance.

Delhi Police personnel showed up at the residence where Dipke was staying in Jhandewalan and served him a notice asking him not to attend the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in central Delhi.

Ahead of the march Congress leader Udit Raj said, "All of us get detained. LoP Rahul Gandhi also gets detained multiple times. Lakhs of Congress workers get detained. This is a fight to save democracy; one should be prepared for anything.”

CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan said, “Wherever protests will be held against the government or the anti-democratic policies of the government, the Left will be there.”

He added that the Left and democratic forces will give wholehearted support to the ongoing protests. "Amit Shah’s police is making New Delhi a city of barricades; everywhere they have put barricades. Not only the Jantar Mantar area,” he said.

“Yesterday they announced they will close the park, cinemas, markets, clubs, tennis clubs, and other social institutions. How will the government work in such a manner? The protests of the youth will continue, we will raise our voice for our public space,” he said.

“The Supreme Court will try to protect the values of the Constitution. The Left will give wholehearted support to the movement,” he added.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said, “When Mahatma Gandhi protested, he was detained too; people thought he was spreading anarchy, and that he was breaking the rules.”

Bhagat claimed that the Union government is scared. "They think that any opposition towards the government is against the nation. This happened during the British rule," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam alleged, “The CJP leader is a liar. He said he was not allowed to speak to his grandmother. When his video came out, the entire truth came out. One who can lie about his dead grandmother can lie about anything.”

"People outside the country are also stating that he has gotten funds from outside to run these protests. The Tricolour he wants to wave was earned through a lot of sacrifices, and he is declaring bloodshed while holding on to that," Kadam alleged.

--IANS

sud/rad

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