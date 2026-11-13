Tibetan leader Penpa Tsering meets US officials to discuss repressive policies of China

Washington, Nov 13 (IANS) Tibetan political leader Penpa Tsering met senior US lawmakers and the State Department’s special coordinator for Tibetan issues during a visit to Washington this week, the Central Tibetan Administration said.

The meetings included talks with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar and US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Riley Barnes, said CTA’s Office of Tibet in Washington.

During the meetings, Tsering sought support for the Tibetan people.

Penpa Tsering, whose title is Sikyong, met Barnes at the State Department on Tuesday. He subsequently held a session with programming teams from several department bureaus, the Office of Tibet said.

Earlier that day, he attended a breakfast meeting with Damon Wilson and his team at the National Endowment for Democracy. He also met Representative Lois Frankel at her office to discuss the situation in Tibet.

On Wednesday, November 11, Penpa Tsering met Moolenaar, Representative Joe Wilson, Mast and Representative Jim McGovern on Capitol Hill.

“During these meetings, Sikyong discussed China's repressive policies in Tibet and expressed appreciation for the continued bipartisan support of the United States for the Tibetan people,” the Office of Tibet said.

The delegation accompanying him to the State Department included Finance Kalon Tsering Dhondup, Office of Tibet Representative Namgyal Choedup, Social and Resource Development Director Lobsang Tenzin, programme officer Thupten Rigzin and Chinese liaison officer Tsultrim Gyatso.

Penpa Tsering also had met former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for discussions on Tibet. He also met Senator Chris Van Hollen’s team.

Penpa Tsering is the elected political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration, based in Dharamshala, India. The Office of Tibet in Washington issued both accounts of his engagements.

He also held a briefing with the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) advocacy team and CTA programme officers from Social and Resource Development.

--IANS

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