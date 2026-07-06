Thiruveer, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Oh Sukumari' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Bharat Dharshan's eagerly awaited Telugu film, 'Oh Sukumari!', featuring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 17 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Ganga Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "It's U/A for #OhSukumari. Get ready for a Heartwarming Family Entertainer packed with fun, love and laughter. Grand Release in Cinemas on July 17th, 2026. #OhSukumariOnJuly17th."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans ever since the makers released a fun-filled teaser.

The teaser released begins with a happy-go-lucky youngster (Thiruveer) expressing a desire to get married. He asks his family to look for a girl, who he says should be soft and sensitive. "She must give me goosebumps the moment I see her," he says and stresses on the fact that she must be a delicate damsel.

His family finds a girl (Aishwarya Rajesh) who meets all his expectations and their wedding happens. However, there is a small problem with the bride, which her family chooses to keep mum about. On their wedding day, the bridegroom's arm inadvertently brushes against the bride's shoulder and immediately, he suffers a mild electric shock...

Only recently, the makers of the film had announced that dubbing for the project had begun.

For the unaware, actor Thiruveer, who is best known for his performance in the superhit film 'The Great Pre Wedding Show', plays the lead in this film along with well known actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who played one of the female leads in the blockbuster 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' which released last year.

The film, which was initially being referred to as Production Number 2, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan and is being produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the banner of Gangaa Entertainments.

After impressing audiences with its first production 'Shivam Bhaje', which garnered critical acclaim, Gangaa Entertainments is now backing another compelling and entertaining story penned by director Bharat Dharshan himself. The film’s grand launch ceremony was held in Hyderabad last year, in the presence of the cast and crew.

Known for his strong content-driven choices, Thiruveer continues to explore diverse genres, from the critically acclaimed 'Masooda' to the recent 'Pre Wedding Show'. This new film is billed to be a hilarious entertainer that promises a refreshing experience.

The movie boasts a talented team of technicians. CH Kushendar, known for his work in 'Razakar' and 'Polimera', is the cinematographer of this film, which has now caught the attention of film buffs.

Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of MM Keeravani, is scoring the music for this film.

Thirumala M. Thirupathi of 'Balagam' fame is heading the art department, and Sree Varaprasad of 'Ka' fame is the editor.

Aanu Reddy Akkati, who is also working on director Bharat Krishnamachari's much-awaited historical magnum opus 'Swayambhu', has designed the costumes for this film. Popular lyricist Purnachary has penned the lyrics for this film..

Sources had told IANS that the regular shoot of the film had commenced from November 19 last year. The film, its makers say, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

--IANS

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