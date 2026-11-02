Third countries have no role to play: Taliban on US plan to transfer Afghan refugees via Pakistan

Kabul, Nov 2 (IANS) Afghanistan has expressed its "serious concern" over reports that the United States intends to transfer certain Afghan refugees to Pakistan who have until now been unable to obtain legal residency documents in the country.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, head of the Public Relations and Information Department at the Taliban-run Foreign Ministry, stated that Kabul considers the protection of the rights of all its citizens its responsibility and emphasises that Afghan citizens, in every part of the world, must be treated on the basis of applicable laws, accepted principles, and respect for human dignity.

"The Islamic Emirate calls on the United States of America to adopt a responsible and judicious approach in this regard and to make any decisions and actions concerning the fate of Afghan citizens with clear bilateral understanding, necessary coordination, and consideration of the rights and legitimate demands of the relevant individuals. The Afghan side is prepared to engage in practical and mutually agreed-upon interaction in this area, taking into account the existing realities and the legitimate concerns of both sides," the Taliban official said in a video message posted on his X account.

"Likewise, third countries should not engage in transactions regarding the fate of another country's citizens for the sake of short-term limited privileges or other considerations, and should not undermine human dignity, rights, and accepted moral and humanitarian standards in their decisions and actions," he added.

Afghanistan, he mentioned, is committed to all forms of constructive interaction and cooperation in facilitating the honourable, dignified, and voluntary return of its citizens and considers the fulfillment of their rights and dignity its responsibility.

According to a US-based advocacy group 'AfghanEvac', which works to keep America's promise to its Afghan allies, the US government is preparing to deport more than 150 Afghans on a charter flight out of Louisiana the first week of November, reportedly as soon as Monday.

"America is about to put Afghans on a plane to the Taliban, and the administration is doing it the week the country goes to vote, hoping no one is watching," said Shawn VanDiver, President of AfghanEvac, on the deportation of Afghans and why Congress must pass Afghanistan Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

"On November 9 through 11, veterans, diplomats, aid workers, attorneys, and Afghan allies will come to Capitol Hill for the AfghanEvac Mission Partners Fly-In. On Veterans Day, we will walk together from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol. We are asking every member of Congress one question: will you stand up before the plane takes off?" questioned Vandiver.

--IANS

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