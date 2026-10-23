‘Chaupal gossips’: Maha Minister dismisses Rs 500 crore charges

Nashik, Oct 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday dismissed allegations of a Rs 500 crore financial transaction made by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, calling them mere "gossip at a village chaupal."

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "These are chats at a village chaupal. Who records them? Why would anyone give Rs 500 crore to someone? If money had to be given, the BJP would deliver it themselves—after all, their ministers are in contact, right?" He asserted that no one gave or took Rs 500 crore, describing the claims as mere tea-stall gossip.

Emphasising that internal squabbles need to stop, Bhujbal said, "There is a need to put an end to internal mudslinging. People have no interest in this. No one can finish off anyone else. Everyone works in politics according to their own strength and power. Even a party with zero MLAs manages to run."

Minister Bhujbal's statement comes after the BJP and Shiv Sena were engaged in a verbal duel on Jarange Patil's Rs 500 crore payout claim.

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam on Friday levelled serious allegations against the BJP over a purported audio clip played by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil during a press conference.

Claiming that the BJP is attempting to ‘backstab’ Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kadam alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched against DCM Shinde by using Jarange Patil as a pawn.

He also demanded a thorough investigation into the purported clip.

However, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar strongly criticised Kadam over remarks claiming that an audio clip presented by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil was manufactured by the BJP rather than generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He expressed disappointment over Kadam’s statements, calling it inappropriate for a senior and responsible leader to make such irresponsible comments while being part of the ruling coalition.

BJP legislator Prasad Lad also slammed Kadam for targeting the BJP in this matter and appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reprimand Kadam for making wild allegations.

Meanwhile, Minister Bhujbal stressed that priority should be given to public welfare, adding that everyone must pay attention to the drought situation. Setting aside political feuds, leaders should focus maximum attention on the problems faced by farmers and urban citizens.

Commenting on aid distribution, Minister Bhujbal noted that collecting data for crores of farmers is a massive undertaking. Hasty work previously led to the dismissal of certain officials, and authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation.

"Until this study is complete, the government has decided to provide an interim amount of Rs 5,000. Once all panchanamas (damage assessments) are finalised and the study is complete, the government will decide how much money is required and how much should be given to the farmers," he explained.

Praising the state law enforcement agencies, Minister Bhujbal commended their swift action. Referring to the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, where suspects were apprehended from another state within just 15 hours with the help of local police, he said their efforts deserve appreciation.

"I have served as the Home Minister, so I know how this works. The police are efficient and will certainly resolve the matter," he added.

--IANS

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