July 22, 2026 4:57 PM हिंदी

Their conduct irresponsible, Parliament's decorum being shattered: JP Nadda lashes out at Oppn

Their conduct irresponsible, Parliament's decorum being shattered: JP Nadda lashes out at Oppn

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Amid tumultuous scenes inside the Parliament and consistent Opposition-government stand-off over debate on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leaks, Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, saying that the Parliament's decorum was being shattered because of their "highly irresponsible" conduct.

Nadda, Leader of the Upper House, said that the Opposition was acting in a highly irresponsible manner despite the government's willingness for discussion on all issues, including NEET, accusing the former of disrespecting the dignity of the House through continued House disruptions.

"The decorum of Parliament is being shattered. They are doing a great disservice to the House by disrespecting democratic traditions and violating the long-held values," he said in scathing criticism.

Ever since the beginning of Monsoon Session, an impasse has prevailed between the government and Opposition over NEET paper fiasco, with the latter demanding discussion and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Nadda said that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has already said that the government was open to debate on all aspects and issues related to students, but the Opposition was being ignorant.

After the Upper House proceedings resumed at 2 p.m., Kiren Rijiju made a fresh appeal to the Opposition to allow the House to function.

He noted that the Opposition raised certain demands and government nodded in agreement, but the former was blocking it by imposing fresh conditions, questioning latter's intent behind repeated sloganeering instead of engaging in a structure debate on the issue.

Backing Rijiju's statement, JP Nadda said that the Narendra Modi government operates with transparency and remains committed to making decisions in public interest.

Terming the Opposition's approach as 'anti-people', Nadda accused it of trying to bypass the meaningful discussion.

"Their conduct shows lack of faith in democratic processes and Parliamentary values," he said, while emphasising that discussion and dialogue on important issues constitute the true essence of democracy.

--IANS

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