‘Unavoidable reasons’: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's joint Bihar rally postponed

August 05, 2025 2:00 AM

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) The much-anticipated ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, originally scheduled to begin on August 10 in Bihar, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) officially announced the postponement through a letter (No. 168, dated August 4, 2025) issued by its state office, citing "unavoidable reasons" behind the decision.

The death of a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand is believed to be the primary reason behind the deferment, sources said.

The party has urged supporters and officials to consider the previous schedule cancelled until a new date is announced.

The revised schedule of the yatra will be communicated in due course.

As per the earlier plan, the first phase of the yatra was to commence from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 10 and culminate in Narpatganj in Araria district on August 19, covering several districts across Bihar.

Jointly organised by Congress and RJD, the yatra was being projected as a people’s movement for voter rights and a direct protest against the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the Election Commission.

The two opposition parties also planned to use this platform to attack both the Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on various election-related issues.

Leaders from both parties had termed the yatra as the beginning of their electoral campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

It was designed not only to voice opposition to recent electoral roll deletions under SIR but also to galvanise support and re-energise the Mahagathbandhan cadre ahead of the polls.

Party insiders said the announcement of the yatra had already created a buzz within the alliance, with grassroots workers and ticket aspirants gearing up to participate in large numbers.

For many local leaders, it was a crucial opportunity to showcase strength and influence in front of top leadership.

Now, with the program postponed, political attention will shift to the rescheduled dates, which are expected to be strategically aligned with future election planning and regional developments.

