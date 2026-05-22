The three editions that I've seen WPL grow, it's been outstanding, says Muzumdar

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar said the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has played a ‘massive part’ in the overall development of women’s sport in the country ahead of the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England from June 12 to July 5.

“I would say, not just restricted to T20 cricket, I would say overall development of women's sport. WPL has played a massive part, and I've been a witness to it in the last three years. The three editions that I've seen WPL grow, it's been outstanding. I mean, the stadiums have been full. If you have seen in the last three years what has transpired in WPL, it's been outstanding.”

“I mean, for any girl or any cricketer to play in front of a capacity crowd in a packed stadium, and if she can come up with some match-winning performances, I think the confidence level goes sky-high, and that has helped in cricket overall. I don't want to just restrict it to T20 cricket. I want to just talk about the overall development of the sport in India - I think WPL has played a massive part in that,” said Muzumdar in a video posted on bcci.tv. on Friday.

Muzumdar, who took over as the side’s head coach in October 2023, said seeing athletes grow under his guidance has given him immense satisfaction. “I can talk for myself that if I do tend to see some kind of development, or if I'm involved in that athlete's growth and development, it gives me immense satisfaction.

“If you can see it with your own eyes and in front of you, sometimes the results come a little later, but if you have invested your time and energy with that athlete and if you can see the results, I think no greater satisfaction than that as a coach.”

Reflecting on the difference between playing and coaching, Muzumdar stated, “I thought being a player was easier, because there are certain things that you can control. I mean, you can control as a player.

“When I went in to bat, I was in control of things. But when I'm sitting outside, in the dugout, and if somebody else is walking on to the ground, I mean, I'm not in control of that. So, all you can do is just prepare well, plan well, and then pray well.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/