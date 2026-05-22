Rahul Gandhi solely responsible for Congress' downfall: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Ghaziabad, May 22 (IANS) Spiritual guru and former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday remarked that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is "solely responsible for the downfall of the Congress".

His remark came in response to LoP Gandhi's allegation that the country is facing economic distress, inflation, unemployment, and student unrest while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "busy making reels".

Rahul Gandhi had made the remark after PM Modi gifted a packet of 'Melody' toffee to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni during his recent visit to Rome.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, Krishnam said: "I would request PM Modi to gift a packet of Melody toffees to Rahul Gandhi as well."

The spiritual leader also lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its allegation that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are being "suppressed".

"Samajwadi Party should rename itself as 'namazwadi party'," Krishnam told reporters.

He alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has tried to indulge in casteism whenever they came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

"They have attacked the 'Sanatan' culture. The SP leaders have panicked due to Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee's recent poll defeat in West Bengal," he said.

"Nobody in Uttar Pradesh can say that they are being suppressed," he added.

Referring to the Samajwadi party, Krishnam said: "Using inappropriate words for PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is not secularism but 'goondaism'."

He alleged that 'goondaism' is being imposed in the name of secularism, which, he said, won't be tolerated by the citizens.

Regarding the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement to mandate uniform dress code in universities, Krishnam said that the move should be appreciated because, according to him, an institution's dress code is a symbol of its prestige.

He also reacted to Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Chief Humayun Kabir's statement regarding 'qurbani' (ritualistic animal sacrifice) on the upcoming Bakrid festival.

The spiritual leader said: "His (Kabir's) name itself connects with the Mughals. Humayun Kabir is speaking the language of Mughal King Babur."

"Whoever speaks the language of the Muslim rulers should not have the right to stay in India," he asserted.

Earlier, Kabir "warned" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, saying any attempt to prohibit 'qurbani' on 'Bakrid' festival won't be entertained by the Muslim community.

--IANS

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