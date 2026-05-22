May 22, 2026 7:57 PM हिंदी

Rahul Gandhi solely responsible for Congress' downfall: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Rahul Gandhi solely responsible for Congress' downfall: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Ghaziabad, May 22 (IANS) Spiritual guru and former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday remarked that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is "solely responsible for the downfall of the Congress".

His remark came in response to LoP Gandhi's allegation that the country is facing economic distress, inflation, unemployment, and student unrest while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "busy making reels".

Rahul Gandhi had made the remark after PM Modi gifted a packet of 'Melody' toffee to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni during his recent visit to Rome.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, Krishnam said: "I would request PM Modi to gift a packet of Melody toffees to Rahul Gandhi as well."

The spiritual leader also lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its allegation that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are being "suppressed".

"Samajwadi Party should rename itself as 'namazwadi party'," Krishnam told reporters.

He alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has tried to indulge in casteism whenever they came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

"They have attacked the 'Sanatan' culture. The SP leaders have panicked due to Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee's recent poll defeat in West Bengal," he said.

"Nobody in Uttar Pradesh can say that they are being suppressed," he added.

Referring to the Samajwadi party, Krishnam said: "Using inappropriate words for PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is not secularism but 'goondaism'."

He alleged that 'goondaism' is being imposed in the name of secularism, which, he said, won't be tolerated by the citizens.

Regarding the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement to mandate uniform dress code in universities, Krishnam said that the move should be appreciated because, according to him, an institution's dress code is a symbol of its prestige.

He also reacted to Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Chief Humayun Kabir's statement regarding 'qurbani' (ritualistic animal sacrifice) on the upcoming Bakrid festival.

The spiritual leader said: "His (Kabir's) name itself connects with the Mughals. Humayun Kabir is speaking the language of Mughal King Babur."

"Whoever speaks the language of the Muslim rulers should not have the right to stay in India," he asserted.

Earlier, Kabir "warned" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, saying any attempt to prohibit 'qurbani' on 'Bakrid' festival won't be entertained by the Muslim community.

--IANS

cg/khz

LATEST NEWS

Lupita Nyong'o says she didn’t know what ‘The Odyssey’ was despite saying yes to Christopher Nolan's epic

Lupita Nyong'o says she didn’t know what ‘The Odyssey’ was despite saying yes to Christopher Nolan's epic

Nepal requests UN to postpone LDC graduation until 2030 citing economic risks

Nepal requests UN to postpone LDC graduation until 2030 citing economic risks

United World Wrestling postpones 2026 World Wrestling Championships scheduled to be held in Bahrain in Oct-Nov 2026. Photo credit: UWW

UWW postpones 2026 World Wrestling Championships scheduled for Bahrain in Oct-Nov

Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat first as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bring back Patidar for injured Bethell in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: SRH elect to bat first as RCB bring back Patidar for injured Bethell

UN human rights chief warns against forced return of Afghan refugees amid rising deportations (File image)

UN human rights chief warns against forced return of Afghan refugees amid rising deportations

China driving new space arms race: Pentagon (File Image)

China driving new space arms race: Pentagon

Up to 120 new Indian startups could be listed by 2030: Report

Up to 120 new Indian startups could be listed by 2030: Report

'Trust PM Modi, trust govt': June 21 NEET-UG 2026 will be error-free, says Dharmendra Pradhan

'Trust PM Modi, trust govt': June 21 NEET-UG 2026 will be error-free, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Bangladesh measles outbreak death toll climbs to 499 after 11 more fatalities

Bangladesh measles outbreak death toll climbs to 499 after 11 more fatalities

All-rounder Vijay Shankar announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

All-rounder Vijay Shankar announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket