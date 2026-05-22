May 22, 2026 7:57 PM हिंदी

Rumer Willis drops secret behind looking 'hotter than ever'

Rumer Willis drops secret behind looking 'hotter than ever'

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Rumer Willis feels that she looks "hotter" and has credited her "spiritual work" for the same.

The 37-year-old House Bunny actress, who is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - has insisted her new look isn't down to cosmetic surgery and revealed her face has "physically changed " because she's been focusing on spirituality in the last few years, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on The Inside Edit podcast, the actress said, "In an interesting way, I feel like the outer reflection is also (proof of the inner work). I’m hotter than I’ve ever been. That’s not because I’ve had a bunch of plastic surgery. I don’t even get Botox anymore, I wish. That’s why I have all these lines on my forehead when I talk”.

She further mentioned, “My face, literally, has physically changed from spiritual work I have done. Which has been crazy ... I’ve literally not done anything other than (spiritual work). I think I had this layer of hiding. I had this layer of, ‘Don’t see me. I’m not pretty.’ I kept repeating that to myself”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress went on to reveal her attitude changed after she became a first-time mother to daughter Louetta, with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, in April 2023.

She added, "I feel like once I had Lou, all of a sudden I was like, 'I can f****** do anything'”. Rumer and Derek were together for two years but they split a year after their daughter was born. The actress revealed they are co-parenting their little girl and she's grateful for the relationship because it gave her Louetta.

In a post on Instagram, the actress said, "I am single-moming it and coparenting. I’m so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life. I’m forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life”.

During her appearance on the podcast, Rumer talked about being a single mother and insisted she will start dating again at some point but she wants to make sure any potential partners are interested in starting a family.

--IANS

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