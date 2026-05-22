May 22, 2026 7:57 PM हिंदी

Rupee gains for 2nd straight session, closes 63 paise higher at 95.73 against dollar

Rupee gains for 2nd straight session, closes 63 paise higher at 95.73 against dollar

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Indian rupee extended its recovery for a second consecutive trading session on Friday, appreciating 63 paise to close provisionally at 95.73 against the US dollar.

The domestic currency drew support from easing crude oil prices, positive sentiment in local equity markets and expectations of intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb excessive volatility.

The rupee opened at 96.30 per dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market and witnessed sharp gains during the day.

It touched an intra-day high of 95.30 and a low of 95.68 before settling at 95.73. The latest rise comes after the currency had rebounded 50 paise on Thursday from its record closing low to end at 96.36 against the greenback.

“This recovery is largely attributed to the Reserve Bank of India’s active intervention following its USD/INR buy-sell swap announcement, along with easing geopolitical tensions that have softened imported commodity prices,” an analyst stated.

Forex market participants said investor sentiment improved after comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that diplomatic efforts related to the Iran situation were progressing in a constructive manner.

The remarks helped ease concerns over potential disruptions in global energy markets, offering relief to emerging-market currencies, including the rupee.

The domestic unit also benefited from a decline in US Treasury yields and strength in Indian equities.

Benchmark stock indices ended the session in positive territory, with the Sensex rising 231.99 points to close at 75,415.35 and the Nifty advancing 64.60 points to settle at 23,719.30.

Market analysts, however, cautioned that geopolitical developments remain a key risk for the currency.

“For now, the near-term trend has turned supportive for the rupee, with RBI intervention continuing to play a key role in controlling volatility and restoring confidence in the forex market,” an analyst stated.

“Rupee range is expected between 95.00–95.90 in the near term," an analyst added.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Lupita Nyong'o says she didn’t know what ‘The Odyssey’ was despite saying yes to Christopher Nolan's epic

Lupita Nyong'o says she didn’t know what ‘The Odyssey’ was despite saying yes to Christopher Nolan's epic

Nepal requests UN to postpone LDC graduation until 2030 citing economic risks

Nepal requests UN to postpone LDC graduation until 2030 citing economic risks

United World Wrestling postpones 2026 World Wrestling Championships scheduled to be held in Bahrain in Oct-Nov 2026. Photo credit: UWW

UWW postpones 2026 World Wrestling Championships scheduled for Bahrain in Oct-Nov

Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat first as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bring back Patidar for injured Bethell in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: SRH elect to bat first as RCB bring back Patidar for injured Bethell

UN human rights chief warns against forced return of Afghan refugees amid rising deportations (File image)

UN human rights chief warns against forced return of Afghan refugees amid rising deportations

China driving new space arms race: Pentagon (File Image)

China driving new space arms race: Pentagon

Up to 120 new Indian startups could be listed by 2030: Report

Up to 120 new Indian startups could be listed by 2030: Report

'Trust PM Modi, trust govt': June 21 NEET-UG 2026 will be error-free, says Dharmendra Pradhan

'Trust PM Modi, trust govt': June 21 NEET-UG 2026 will be error-free, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Bangladesh measles outbreak death toll climbs to 499 after 11 more fatalities

Bangladesh measles outbreak death toll climbs to 499 after 11 more fatalities

All-rounder Vijay Shankar announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

All-rounder Vijay Shankar announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket