Pandiraaj: A challenge I accepted was what made me write the story of Jayaram, Urvasi-starrer 'Parimala & Co'!

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Ace director Pandiraaj has now disclosed that he wrote the story of his eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Parimala & Co', featuring actors Jayaram and Urvasi in the lead, in response to a challenge thrown to him.

Responding to a question posed by IANS on what made him come up with such a plot, Pandiraaj disclosed, "I wrote the story of this film during the lockdown. A small spark led to this story. My assistant director Ashwin, who is now the director of the superhit film 'Couple Friendly', suggested a web series on an OTT platform and asked me to watch it, saying it would be to my liking."

Pandiraaj continued, "I watched it and told him that I could write stories like the one he had suggested in a week's time. He said, "Do it." I accepted his challenge and did this story."

Stating that they slowly started adding more situations and began improvising the script, Pandiraaj said, "We thought how it would be if we made this into a dark comedy."

"After completing it, I kept it aside. That was the time director Jagan and my assistant Divya came. They saw this script and said, the writing in this was fantastic and wanted me to do this script as a film first," the director explained.

For the unaware, Parimala & Co, which is Pandiraaj's 12th film as a director, will be a thriller and a comedy.

Sources in the know had informed IANS that the story of the film would revolve around a family. The story of the film would revolve around the unique nature and characteristics of each member of this family and the problems that they encountered.

They had pointed out that the story, which begins in Chennai, would shift to Coimbatore and Palacode as it progressed.

Apart from Urvasi and Jayaram, who play the lead, the film also features Santhosh Sobhan in a pivotal role along with Sanchana Krishnamoorthy. The film will also feature Sandy and Ananthika Sanalkumar.

Comedian Yogi Babu will be seen in a lengthy role and will make his presence felt all through the film, sources had said and added that director Mysskin played the role of a police officer in the film.

Two intelligent and much admired comedians -- Singam Puli and Baks -- too would be seen in important roles in this film.

The film has been produced by Lyca Productions, Tamilkumaran Productions and director Pandiraaj's own Pasanga Productions.

--IANS

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