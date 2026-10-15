October 15, 2026 5:40 PM हिंदी

‘The Greatest’ trailer traces the journey of Muhammad Ali

‘The Greatest’ trailer traces the journey of Muhammad Ali

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) The official trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘The Greatest’ chronicling the life of the boxing legend, Muhammad Ali was unveiled on Thursday. It traces Muhammad Ali’s coming of age story, following a young Cassius Clay through the personal, professional and political battles he fought inside and outside the ring.

The series is set against a changing landscape of the USA, and follows a generational talent fighting for the right to become his own man. Through the fights that made him a champion and the convictions that made him an icon, a young man from Louisville transforms himself into Muhammad Ali, the greatest of all time.

Muhammad Ali is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight champions in history. He won Olympic gold at the 1960 Rome Games and became world heavyweight champion in 1964 after defeating Sonny Liston. He was known for his lightning-fast footwork, sharp wit and confident predictions, and became a global sporting icon.

He refused induction into the US military during the Vietnam War, citing his religious beliefs and opposition to the conflict, resulting in his boxing licence being suspended. He returned to the ring and won memorable bouts against Joe Frazier and George Foreman. Ali died in 2016, aged 74, after battling Parkinson's disease.

The series stars an ensemble cast including Jaalen Best, Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Kai Parham, Amin Joseph, Giovanni Ribisi, and Michael Ealy.

Lonnie Ali, the wife of the late legend, serves as executive producer. The series is created and executive produced by Ben Watkins, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Ben Watkins’ Blue Monday Productions, and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Shawn Carter, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company.

The series is set to drop on November 4, 2026 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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